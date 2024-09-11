11.09.2024 18:01:25

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

11-Sep-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

11 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

11 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

122.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

116.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

119.8393p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,430,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,430,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

119.8393p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4704

121.00

 08:38:14

00071329901TRLO0

XLON

3076

121.00

 08:48:41

00071330148TRLO0

XLON

7888

120.50

 08:48:41

00071330149TRLO0

XLON

3085

120.00

 08:58:57

00071330623TRLO0

XLON

1400

120.00

 08:58:57

00071330624TRLO0

XLON

2874

120.00

 08:58:57

00071330627TRLO0

XLON

447

120.00

 08:58:57

00071330628TRLO0

XLON

2098

120.50

 09:09:28

00071331008TRLO0

XLON

1211

120.50

 09:09:28

00071331009TRLO0

XLON

2585

120.50

 09:09:28

00071331010TRLO0

XLON

439

120.50

 09:09:28

00071331011TRLO0

XLON

5200

120.50

 09:39:38

00071331859TRLO0

XLON

2002

120.50

 09:39:38

00071331860TRLO0

XLON

63

120.50

 09:42:30

00071331935TRLO0

XLON

210

120.50

 09:46:30

00071332047TRLO0

XLON

6552

120.50

 09:46:30

00071332048TRLO0

XLON

4433

121.00

 09:49:51

00071332145TRLO0

XLON

3976

121.00

 09:49:51

00071332146TRLO0

XLON

697

121.00

 09:49:51

00071332147TRLO0

XLON

1278

121.00

 09:49:51

00071332148TRLO0

XLON

1277

121.00

 09:49:51

00071332149TRLO0

XLON

4947

121.00

 09:51:38

00071332264TRLO0

XLON

5485

121.00

 09:57:04

00071332473TRLO0

XLON

1317

121.00

 09:57:04

00071332474TRLO0

XLON

827

121.00

 09:57:04

00071332475TRLO0

XLON

1824

121.00

 10:02:04

00071332659TRLO0

XLON

1634

121.00

 10:02:04

00071332660TRLO0

XLON

6379

121.00

 10:02:04

00071332661TRLO0

XLON

40

121.00

 10:02:04

00071332662TRLO0

XLON

2455

122.00

 11:53:05

00071335959TRLO0

XLON

5000

122.00

 11:53:05

00071335960TRLO0

XLON

6716

122.00

 11:53:05

00071335961TRLO0

XLON

2500

122.00

 11:53:05

00071335962TRLO0

XLON

4753

122.00

 11:53:05

00071335965TRLO0

XLON

2880

122.00

 11:53:05

00071335967TRLO0

XLON

8027

122.00

 11:56:08

00071335986TRLO0

XLON

2500

122.00

 12:33:18

00071336588TRLO0

XLON

3934

122.00

 12:33:22

00071336591TRLO0

XLON

167

122.00

 12:33:22

00071336592TRLO0

XLON

7551

122.00

 12:33:22

00071336593TRLO0

XLON

40

122.00

 12:33:22

00071336594TRLO0

XLON

7048

121.50

 13:19:02

00071337352TRLO0

XLON

2179

121.00

 13:19:39

00071337397TRLO0

XLON

2569

121.00

 13:19:39

00071337398TRLO0

XLON

1909

121.00

 13:19:39

00071337399TRLO0

XLON

930

118.50

 13:36:08

00071338510TRLO0

XLON

3220

120.50

 14:08:28

00071339783TRLO0

XLON

2057

120.50

 14:11:51

00071339846TRLO0

XLON

4733

120.50

 14:11:51

00071339847TRLO0

XLON

2780

120.50

 14:26:07

00071340180TRLO0

XLON

7134

120.50

 14:26:07

00071340181TRLO0

XLON

7624

120.00

 14:30:34

00071340284TRLO0

XLON

963

119.50

 14:59:55

00071341660TRLO0

XLON

5635

119.50

 14:59:55

00071341662TRLO0

XLON

6899

119.00

 15:00:05

00071341690TRLO0

XLON

1955

118.50

 15:13:52

00071342669TRLO0

XLON

1547

118.50

 15:13:52

00071342670TRLO0

XLON

3093

118.50

 15:15:04

00071342736TRLO0

XLON

7719

118.00

 15:21:14

00071342995TRLO0

XLON

7474

116.50

 15:36:45

00071343664TRLO0

XLON

123

117.00

 15:36:45

00071343665TRLO0

XLON

1316

117.00

 15:36:45

00071343666TRLO0

XLON

1800

117.00

 15:36:45

00071343667TRLO0

XLON

896

116.00

 15:41:32

00071343959TRLO0

XLON

5883

116.00

 15:45:49

00071344128TRLO0

XLON

7164

116.00

 15:53:23

00071344520TRLO0

XLON

256

116.00

 15:53:23

00071344521TRLO0

XLON

1742

116.00

 15:53:23

00071344522TRLO0

XLON

6141

116.00

 15:53:29

00071344556TRLO0

XLON

7212

117.00

 16:06:27

00071345420TRLO0

XLON

1583

117.00

 16:12:28

00071345823TRLO0

XLON

5335

117.00

 16:12:28

00071345824TRLO0

XLON

2304

118.50

 16:19:38

00071346467TRLO0

XLON

5260

118.50

 16:19:38

00071346468TRLO0

XLON

1046

118.50

 16:19:38

00071346469TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 346272
EQS News ID: 1986319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1986319&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,34 -2,90% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX dreht schlussendlich ins Minus -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu beobachten. Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen