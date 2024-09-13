13.09.2024 17:47:10

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

13 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

13 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

105,780

Highest price paid per share:

123.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

118.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

121.5181p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,074,454 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,074,454) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

121.5181p

105,780

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1400

119.50

 08:51:32

00071371645TRLO0

XLON

211

119.50

 08:51:32

00071371646TRLO0

XLON

897

118.50

 10:41:08

00071375533TRLO0

XLON

34

118.50

 10:52:01

00071376218TRLO0

XLON

411

118.50

 10:52:01

00071376219TRLO0

XLON

8

118.50

 10:59:52

00071376570TRLO0

XLON

5892

118.50

 11:26:26

00071377216TRLO0

XLON

779

119.00

 11:26:26

00071377217TRLO0

XLON

1574

119.00

 11:26:26

00071377218TRLO0

XLON

17970

121.00

 12:25:43

00071378652TRLO0

XLON

2000

121.00

 12:46:43

00071379085TRLO0

XLON

2226

121.00

 12:46:43

00071379086TRLO0

XLON

9002

121.00

 12:46:43

00071379087TRLO0

XLON

7118

121.00

 12:47:43

00071379099TRLO0

XLON

4977

121.00

 12:47:43

00071379100TRLO0

XLON

9014

120.50

 12:57:50

00071379245TRLO0

XLON

31913

123.00

 15:13:56

00071384782TRLO0

XLON

6454

123.00

 15:13:56

00071384783TRLO0

XLON

3900

123.00

 16:11:45

00071388584TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


