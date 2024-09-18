18.09.2024 18:08:51

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Sep-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,762

Highest price paid per share:

129.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.4423p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 336,798,152 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,798,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.4423p

150,762

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7028

129.00

 09:14:32

00071434120TRLO0

XLON

7773

129.00

 09:14:32

00071434121TRLO0

XLON

7459

123.50

 09:30:01

00071434456TRLO0

XLON

6903

126.00

 09:32:16

00071434493TRLO0

XLON

11268

126.00

 09:32:16

00071434494TRLO0

XLON

7248

126.00

 09:43:18

00071434832TRLO0

XLON

73

127.50

 10:09:19

00071435326TRLO0

XLON

6510

128.00

 10:09:21

00071435328TRLO0

XLON

10000

128.00

 10:09:21

00071435329TRLO0

XLON

121

128.00

 10:09:21

00071435330TRLO0

XLON

1465

128.00

 10:24:57

00071435656TRLO0

XLON

45000

128.00

 10:25:09

00071435665TRLO0

XLON

6913

128.00

 10:57:32

00071436105TRLO0

XLON

2669

128.00

 11:29:32

00071436824TRLO0

XLON

2723

127.50

 13:18:53

00071439133TRLO0

XLON

115

127.50

 13:18:53

00071439134TRLO0

XLON

747

127.50

 13:18:53

00071439135TRLO0

XLON

259

127.50

 14:17:23

00071440709TRLO0

XLON

12

127.50

 14:17:23

00071440710TRLO0

XLON

2637

127.50

 14:17:23

00071440711TRLO0

XLON

778

127.50

 14:17:23

00071440712TRLO0

XLON

2416

127.50

 14:17:23

00071440713TRLO0

XLON

1770

128.00

 14:57:54

00071442846TRLO0

XLON

430

128.00

 14:57:54

00071442847TRLO0

XLON

6918

127.50

 15:25:33

00071443795TRLO0

XLON

2973

127.50

 16:17:53

00071445606TRLO0

XLON

2296

127.50

 16:17:53

00071445607TRLO0

XLON

5496

127.50

 16:17:53

00071445608TRLO0

XLON

762

127.00

 16:35:18

00071446256TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 347685
EQS News ID: 1990947

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990947&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,44 0,00% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: Dow Jones nahezu unbewegt -- ATX geht etwas fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Japanischer Aktienmarkt schließt mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zur Woche etwas anziehen, während der deutsche Leitindex nicht voran kam. Die US-Anleger gehen kein Risiko ein. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Mittwoch etwas zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen