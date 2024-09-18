Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

18 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 18 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,762 Highest price paid per share: 129.00p Lowest price paid per share: 123.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.4423p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 336,798,152 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,798,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.4423p 150,762

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7028 129.00 09:14:32 00071434120TRLO0 XLON 7773 129.00 09:14:32 00071434121TRLO0 XLON 7459 123.50 09:30:01 00071434456TRLO0 XLON 6903 126.00 09:32:16 00071434493TRLO0 XLON 11268 126.00 09:32:16 00071434494TRLO0 XLON 7248 126.00 09:43:18 00071434832TRLO0 XLON 73 127.50 10:09:19 00071435326TRLO0 XLON 6510 128.00 10:09:21 00071435328TRLO0 XLON 10000 128.00 10:09:21 00071435329TRLO0 XLON 121 128.00 10:09:21 00071435330TRLO0 XLON 1465 128.00 10:24:57 00071435656TRLO0 XLON 45000 128.00 10:25:09 00071435665TRLO0 XLON 6913 128.00 10:57:32 00071436105TRLO0 XLON 2669 128.00 11:29:32 00071436824TRLO0 XLON 2723 127.50 13:18:53 00071439133TRLO0 XLON 115 127.50 13:18:53 00071439134TRLO0 XLON 747 127.50 13:18:53 00071439135TRLO0 XLON 259 127.50 14:17:23 00071440709TRLO0 XLON 12 127.50 14:17:23 00071440710TRLO0 XLON 2637 127.50 14:17:23 00071440711TRLO0 XLON 778 127.50 14:17:23 00071440712TRLO0 XLON 2416 127.50 14:17:23 00071440713TRLO0 XLON 1770 128.00 14:57:54 00071442846TRLO0 XLON 430 128.00 14:57:54 00071442847TRLO0 XLON 6918 127.50 15:25:33 00071443795TRLO0 XLON 2973 127.50 16:17:53 00071445606TRLO0 XLON 2296 127.50 16:17:53 00071445607TRLO0 XLON 5496 127.50 16:17:53 00071445608TRLO0 XLON 762 127.00 16:35:18 00071446256TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse