19.09.2024 18:03:12

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
19-Sep-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

19 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

128.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.7263p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,648,152 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,648,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.7263p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1584

128.00

 08:11:03

00071447518TRLO0

XLON

96

128.00

 09:27:11

00071450812TRLO0

XLON

3

128.00

 09:27:11

00071450813TRLO0

XLON

4841

128.00

 09:27:11

00071450814TRLO0

XLON

198

128.00

 09:27:12

00071450815TRLO0

XLON

8

128.00

 09:27:12

00071450816TRLO0

XLON

1000

128.00

 09:43:06

00071451790TRLO0

XLON

3018

128.00

 10:06:16

00071452577TRLO0

XLON

60

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452787TRLO0

XLON

6921

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452788TRLO0

XLON

1478

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452789TRLO0

XLON

7911

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452790TRLO0

XLON

7139

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452791TRLO0

XLON

1355

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452792TRLO0

XLON

7958

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452793TRLO0

XLON

30

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452794TRLO0

XLON

48

128.00

 10:18:01

00071452795TRLO0

XLON

2914

128.00

 11:08:26

00071454387TRLO0

XLON

400

128.00

 11:08:32

00071454388TRLO0

XLON

422

128.00

 12:26:52

00071456550TRLO0

XLON

4079

128.00

 12:26:52

00071456551TRLO0

XLON

6840

128.00

 12:26:52

00071456552TRLO0

XLON

7394

128.00

 12:26:52

00071456553TRLO0

XLON

7097

128.00

 12:26:52

00071456554TRLO0

XLON

6300

128.00

 12:28:04

00071456581TRLO0

XLON

744

128.00

 12:28:04

00071456582TRLO0

XLON

7000

127.50

 12:36:06

00071456765TRLO0

XLON

820

127.50

 12:36:06

00071456766TRLO0

XLON

254

126.00

 13:13:18

00071457943TRLO0

XLON

4777

127.50

 13:14:44

00071457987TRLO0

XLON

371

127.50

 13:14:44

00071457988TRLO0

XLON

1347

127.50

 13:14:44

00071457989TRLO0

XLON

4000

127.50

 13:30:44

00071458449TRLO0

XLON

6728

127.50

 13:59:01

00071459661TRLO0

XLON

174

128.00

 14:38:26

00071461747TRLO0

XLON

4959

128.00

 14:38:26

00071461748TRLO0

XLON

2139

128.00

 14:38:26

00071461749TRLO0

XLON

4875

127.50

 14:51:36

00071462191TRLO0

XLON

528

127.50

 14:51:36

00071462192TRLO0

XLON

1631

127.50

 14:51:36

00071462193TRLO0

XLON

7699

127.50

 15:29:11

00071463244TRLO0

XLON

176

127.00

 15:43:37

00071463708TRLO0

XLON

8

127.00

 15:43:37

00071463709TRLO0

XLON

872

127.00

 15:43:38

00071463710TRLO0

XLON

5444

127.00

 15:45:41

00071463853TRLO0

XLON

6845

127.00

 16:05:11

00071464562TRLO0

XLON

11

127.50

 16:05:34

00071464567TRLO0

XLON

782

127.50

 16:05:34

00071464568TRLO0

XLON

117

127.50

 16:05:34

00071464569TRLO0

XLON

767

127.50

 16:05:34

00071464570TRLO0

XLON

1920

127.50

 16:05:34

00071464571TRLO0

XLON

808

127.50

 16:05:34

00071464572TRLO0

XLON

5110

127.00

 16:06:13

00071464609TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


