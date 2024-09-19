Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

19 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 19 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 150,000 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 126.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.7263p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,648,152 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,648,152) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.7263p 150,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1584 128.00 08:11:03 00071447518TRLO0 XLON 96 128.00 09:27:11 00071450812TRLO0 XLON 3 128.00 09:27:11 00071450813TRLO0 XLON 4841 128.00 09:27:11 00071450814TRLO0 XLON 198 128.00 09:27:12 00071450815TRLO0 XLON 8 128.00 09:27:12 00071450816TRLO0 XLON 1000 128.00 09:43:06 00071451790TRLO0 XLON 3018 128.00 10:06:16 00071452577TRLO0 XLON 60 128.00 10:18:01 00071452787TRLO0 XLON 6921 128.00 10:18:01 00071452788TRLO0 XLON 1478 128.00 10:18:01 00071452789TRLO0 XLON 7911 128.00 10:18:01 00071452790TRLO0 XLON 7139 128.00 10:18:01 00071452791TRLO0 XLON 1355 128.00 10:18:01 00071452792TRLO0 XLON 7958 128.00 10:18:01 00071452793TRLO0 XLON 30 128.00 10:18:01 00071452794TRLO0 XLON 48 128.00 10:18:01 00071452795TRLO0 XLON 2914 128.00 11:08:26 00071454387TRLO0 XLON 400 128.00 11:08:32 00071454388TRLO0 XLON 422 128.00 12:26:52 00071456550TRLO0 XLON 4079 128.00 12:26:52 00071456551TRLO0 XLON 6840 128.00 12:26:52 00071456552TRLO0 XLON 7394 128.00 12:26:52 00071456553TRLO0 XLON 7097 128.00 12:26:52 00071456554TRLO0 XLON 6300 128.00 12:28:04 00071456581TRLO0 XLON 744 128.00 12:28:04 00071456582TRLO0 XLON 7000 127.50 12:36:06 00071456765TRLO0 XLON 820 127.50 12:36:06 00071456766TRLO0 XLON 254 126.00 13:13:18 00071457943TRLO0 XLON 4777 127.50 13:14:44 00071457987TRLO0 XLON 371 127.50 13:14:44 00071457988TRLO0 XLON 1347 127.50 13:14:44 00071457989TRLO0 XLON 4000 127.50 13:30:44 00071458449TRLO0 XLON 6728 127.50 13:59:01 00071459661TRLO0 XLON 174 128.00 14:38:26 00071461747TRLO0 XLON 4959 128.00 14:38:26 00071461748TRLO0 XLON 2139 128.00 14:38:26 00071461749TRLO0 XLON 4875 127.50 14:51:36 00071462191TRLO0 XLON 528 127.50 14:51:36 00071462192TRLO0 XLON 1631 127.50 14:51:36 00071462193TRLO0 XLON 7699 127.50 15:29:11 00071463244TRLO0 XLON 176 127.00 15:43:37 00071463708TRLO0 XLON 8 127.00 15:43:37 00071463709TRLO0 XLON 872 127.00 15:43:38 00071463710TRLO0 XLON 5444 127.00 15:45:41 00071463853TRLO0 XLON 6845 127.00 16:05:11 00071464562TRLO0 XLON 11 127.50 16:05:34 00071464567TRLO0 XLON 782 127.50 16:05:34 00071464568TRLO0 XLON 117 127.50 16:05:34 00071464569TRLO0 XLON 767 127.50 16:05:34 00071464570TRLO0 XLON 1920 127.50 16:05:34 00071464571TRLO0 XLON 808 127.50 16:05:34 00071464572TRLO0 XLON 5110 127.00 16:06:13 00071464609TRLO0 XLON

