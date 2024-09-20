20.09.2024 18:07:08

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20-Sep-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

189,462

Highest price paid per share:

128.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.4881p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,458,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,458,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.4881p

189,462

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1584

128.50

 08:19:18

00071467397TRLO0

XLON

6700

128.00

 09:52:26

00071469903TRLO0

XLON

7164

128.00

 10:45:48

00071471402TRLO0

XLON

7238

128.00

 10:45:48

00071471403TRLO0

XLON

11852

128.00

 14:20:40

00071476769TRLO0

XLON

12

128.00

 14:20:40

00071476770TRLO0

XLON

866

128.00

 14:39:21

00071477208TRLO0

XLON

3

128.00

 14:39:21

00071477209TRLO0

XLON

8494

128.00

 14:39:21

00071477210TRLO0

XLON

698

128.00

 14:39:21

00071477211TRLO0

XLON

3087

128.00

 14:52:39

00071477702TRLO0

XLON

797

128.00

 14:52:39

00071477703TRLO0

XLON

3993

128.00

 14:54:19

00071477754TRLO0

XLON

870

128.00

 14:54:19

00071477755TRLO0

XLON

262

128.00

 15:41:49

00071479598TRLO0

XLON

921

128.00

 15:41:49

00071479599TRLO0

XLON

1417

128.00

 15:41:49

00071479600TRLO0

XLON

318

128.00

 15:41:49

00071479601TRLO0

XLON

768

128.00

 15:41:49

00071479602TRLO0

XLON

769

128.00

 15:41:49

00071479603TRLO0

XLON

5000

128.00

 15:49:01

00071479910TRLO0

XLON

1442

128.00

 15:57:01

00071480112TRLO0

XLON

833

128.00

 15:57:01

00071480113TRLO0

XLON

2206

128.00

 15:57:01

00071480114TRLO0

XLON

843

128.00

 15:57:01

00071480115TRLO0

XLON

26

128.00

 15:57:01

00071480116TRLO0

XLON

3899

127.50

 08:23:20

00071467528TRLO0

XLON

1569

127.50

 08:23:20

00071467529TRLO0

XLON

1716

127.50

 08:23:20

00071467530TRLO0

XLON

504

127.50

 09:38:07

00071469656TRLO0

XLON

59

127.50

 09:42:05

00071469718TRLO0

XLON

8135

127.50

 10:45:56

00071471405TRLO0

XLON

8852

127.50

 12:17:57

00071473423TRLO0

XLON

7136

127.50

 12:17:57

00071473424TRLO0

XLON

2984

127.50

 12:39:12

00071474008TRLO0

XLON

3449

127.50

 13:06:56

00071474471TRLO0

XLON

7166

127.50

 13:06:56

00071474472TRLO0

XLON

1240

127.50

 13:37:16

00071475025TRLO0

XLON

294

127.50

 13:37:16

00071475026TRLO0

XLON

2641

127.50

 13:37:16

00071475027TRLO0

XLON

2428

127.50

 13:37:16

00071475028TRLO0

XLON

88

127.50

 13:37:16

00071475029TRLO0

XLON

874

127.50

 13:37:16

00071475030TRLO0

XLON

1454

127.50

 15:38:59

00071479505TRLO0

XLON

144

127.50

 15:38:59

00071479506TRLO0

XLON

933

127.50

 15:38:59

00071479507TRLO0

XLON

759

127.50

 15:38:59

00071479508TRLO0

XLON

7

127.50

 15:38:59

00071479509TRLO0

XLON

824

127.50

 15:38:59

00071479510TRLO0

XLON

7463

127.00

 15:22:19

00071478797TRLO0

XLON

1803

127.00

 16:10:50

00071480670TRLO0

XLON

5315

127.00

 16:10:50

00071480671TRLO0

XLON

18207

127.00

 16:20:04

00071481115TRLO0

XLON

2040

127.00

 16:20:04

00071481116TRLO0

XLON

1557

127.00

 16:20:15

00071481121TRLO0

XLON

1007

127.00

 16:20:27

00071481124TRLO0

XLON

3162

127.00

 16:20:27

00071481125TRLO0

XLON

6426

127.00

 16:20:27

00071481126TRLO0

XLON

7063

127.00

 16:20:29

00071481129TRLO0

XLON

7020

126.50

 08:41:12

00071468001TRLO0

XLON

9

126.50

 15:32:10

00071479164TRLO0

XLON

3072

126.50

 16:10:52

00071480672TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 348255
EQS News ID: 1992769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

