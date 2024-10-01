Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 18:01:16

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

01-Oct-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

1 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

1 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

141.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

137.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

139.3313p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,351,220 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,351,220) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

139.3313p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1623

138.00

 08:49:55

00071579735TRLO0

XLON

757

141.00

 14:21:45

00071586977TRLO0

XLON

5

141.00

 14:27:04

00071587088TRLO0

XLON

129

141.00

 14:27:04

00071587087TRLO0

XLON

6296

141.00

 14:33:13

00071587237TRLO0

XLON

277

141.00

 14:33:13

00071587240TRLO0

XLON

4201

141.00

 14:33:13

00071587239TRLO0

XLON

3265

141.00

 14:33:13

00071587238TRLO0

XLON

6366

140.50

 14:33:14

00071587245TRLO0

XLON

6176

140.50

 14:33:15

00071587246TRLO0

XLON

1097

141.00

 14:35:14

00071587425TRLO0

XLON

44

141.00

 14:35:14

00071587426TRLO0

XLON

1088

141.00

 14:35:22

00071587428TRLO0

XLON

4809

141.00

 14:45:05

00071587899TRLO0

XLON

6363

141.00

 14:45:05

00071587900TRLO0

XLON

6886

141.00

 15:07:12

00071589491TRLO0

XLON

6301

140.50

 15:07:15

00071589500TRLO0

XLON

744

139.50

 15:07:17

00071589504TRLO0

XLON

2808

139.50

 15:07:17

00071589503TRLO0

XLON

1471

139.50

 15:07:17

00071589502TRLO0

XLON

115

140.00

 15:07:17

00071589506TRLO0

XLON

1142

140.00

 15:07:17

00071589505TRLO0

XLON

6819

139.00

 15:09:28

00071589621TRLO0

XLON

7667

139.00

 15:11:12

00071589744TRLO0

XLON

377

138.50

 15:34:11

00071591077TRLO0

XLON

386

138.50

 15:34:11

00071591076TRLO0

XLON

1500

138.50

 15:34:11

00071591079TRLO0

XLON

818

138.50

 15:34:11

00071591081TRLO0

XLON

1500

138.50

 15:34:11

00071591080TRLO0

XLON

855

138.50

 15:34:14

00071591084TRLO0

XLON

1500

138.50

 15:34:14

00071591083TRLO0

XLON

600

138.50

 15:34:14

00071591082TRLO0

XLON

1500

138.50

 15:34:19

00071591087TRLO0

XLON

8688

139.00

 15:46:49

00071591597TRLO0

XLON

22

139.00

 15:46:49

00071591596TRLO0

XLON

1360

139.00

 15:46:49

00071591595TRLO0

XLON

6554

139.00

 15:46:49

00071591594TRLO0

XLON

2000

138.50

 15:47:39

00071591639TRLO0

XLON

115

138.50

 15:47:39

00071591638TRLO0

XLON

1617

138.50

 15:48:49

00071591708TRLO0

XLON

5898

138.50

 15:48:49

00071591707TRLO0

XLON

1092

138.00

 15:56:51

00071592084TRLO0

XLON

1352

138.00

 15:58:50

00071592166TRLO0

XLON

6671

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592270TRLO0

XLON

3947

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592269TRLO0

XLON

1700

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592271TRLO0

XLON

631

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592273TRLO0

XLON

4353

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592272TRLO0

XLON

806

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592275TRLO0

XLON

4000

138.00

 16:00:08

00071592274TRLO0

XLON

1700

138.00

 16:11:13

00071593162TRLO0

XLON

1700

138.00

 16:11:13

00071593161TRLO0

XLON

1272

138.00

 16:11:13

00071593166TRLO0

XLON

1848

138.00

 16:11:15

00071593167TRLO0

XLON

88

138.00

 16:11:19

00071593171TRLO0

XLON

7101

137.50

 16:11:22

00071593172TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 350286
EQS News ID: 1999981

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

