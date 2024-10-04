04.10.2024 18:15:21

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
04-Oct-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

4 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

4 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

150,000

Highest price paid per share:

134.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

129.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

132.8859p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,751,041 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,751,041) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

132.8859p

150,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

3896

134.00

 11:13:07

00071647921TRLO0

XLON

2698

134.00

 11:13:07

00071647920TRLO0

XLON

5236

133.00

 11:13:09

00071647924TRLO0

XLON

1011

133.00

 11:13:09

00071647923TRLO0

XLON

7102

132.50

 12:00:01

00071649269TRLO0

XLON

668

132.00

 12:00:01

00071649301TRLO0

XLON

1782

132.00

 12:00:01

00071649299TRLO0

XLON

1469

132.00

 12:00:01

00071649298TRLO0

XLON

2885

132.00

 12:00:01

00071649295TRLO0

XLON

6543

131.00

 12:54:30

00071650736TRLO0

XLON

3856

131.00

 12:54:30

00071650742TRLO0

XLON

3000

131.00

 12:54:30

00071650741TRLO0

XLON

3634

129.50

 13:20:35

00071651656TRLO0

XLON

3421

129.50

 13:22:51

00071651680TRLO0

XLON

1160

131.00

 13:30:13

00071652020TRLO0

XLON

857

131.00

 13:30:13

00071652019TRLO0

XLON

967

132.50

 14:00:25

00071655124TRLO0

XLON

1900

132.50

 14:00:25

00071655128TRLO0

XLON

171

132.50

 14:00:25

00071655127TRLO0

XLON

1900

132.50

 14:00:25

00071655126TRLO0

XLON

1304

132.50

 14:00:25

00071655125TRLO0

XLON

848

133.00

 14:00:55

00071655182TRLO0

XLON

29

133.00

 14:00:55

00071655181TRLO0

XLON

76

133.50

 14:01:33

00071655235TRLO0

XLON

1192

133.50

 14:01:53

00071655248TRLO0

XLON

1900

133.50

 14:01:53

00071655247TRLO0

XLON

1900

133.50

 14:01:53

00071655246TRLO0

XLON

1900

133.50

 14:01:53

00071655245TRLO0

XLON

906

133.00

 14:03:21

00071655339TRLO0

XLON

5700

133.00

 14:03:21

00071655338TRLO0

XLON

145

133.50

 14:03:21

00071655343TRLO0

XLON

664

133.50

 14:03:21

00071655342TRLO0

XLON

899

133.50

 14:03:21

00071655341TRLO0

XLON

1317

133.50

 14:03:21

00071655340TRLO0

XLON

2887

133.50

 14:30:58

00071656949TRLO0

XLON

1762

133.00

 14:32:05

00071657038TRLO0

XLON

5071

133.00

 14:32:05

00071657037TRLO0

XLON

7571

134.00

 14:44:50

00071658043TRLO0

XLON

3479

134.00

 14:46:23

00071658092TRLO0

XLON

3677

133.00

 14:50:46

00071658275TRLO0

XLON

2477

133.00

 14:50:46

00071658276TRLO0

XLON

501

133.00

 14:50:46

00071658277TRLO0

XLON

838

134.00

 15:12:14

00071660251TRLO0

XLON

2076

134.00

 15:12:14

00071660250TRLO0

XLON

1952

134.00

 15:15:56

00071660461TRLO0

XLON

2378

134.00

 15:15:56

00071660460TRLO0

XLON

2000

134.00

 15:29:07

00071661422TRLO0

XLON

4561

134.00

 15:29:07

00071661423TRLO0

XLON

6717

133.50

 15:35:26

00071662144TRLO0

XLON

2875

133.50

 15:39:53

00071662401TRLO0

XLON

1170

133.50

 15:39:53

00071662400TRLO0

XLON

957

133.50

 15:39:53

00071662399TRLO0

XLON

282

133.50

 15:39:53

00071662398TRLO0

XLON

5200

133.00

 16:08:48

00071664084TRLO0

XLON

618

133.00

 16:08:48

00071664085TRLO0

XLON

1452

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664092TRLO0

XLON

1159

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664091TRLO0

XLON

2745

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664090TRLO0

XLON

1429

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664089TRLO0

XLON

23

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664088TRLO0

XLON

1310

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664087TRLO0

XLON

1318

133.50

 16:08:49

00071664086TRLO0

XLON

1580

133.00

 16:11:17

00071664367TRLO0

XLON

63

133.50

 16:13:45

00071664571TRLO0

XLON

3801

133.50

 16:13:45

00071664570TRLO0

XLON

986

133.50

 16:13:45

00071664569TRLO0

XLON

1704

133.50

 16:13:45

00071664568TRLO0

XLON

1

133.50

 16:13:45

00071664567TRLO0

XLON

444

133.00

 16:14:21

00071664676TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


