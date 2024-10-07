Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 18:25:41

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
07-Oct-2024 / 17:25 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

7 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

7 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

138,239

Highest price paid per share:

132.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

130.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

131.6774p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,612,802 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,612,802) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

131.6774p

138,239

 

Individual information:

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 351411
EQS News ID: 2003609

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

