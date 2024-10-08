Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
08.10.2024 18:08:01

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Oct-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

8 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

67,228

Highest price paid per share:

132.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

130.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

131.8684p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,545,574 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,545,574) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

131.8684p

67,228

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4900

130.50

 08:21:03

00071696378TRLO0

XLON

565

130.50

 08:21:03

00071696379TRLO0

XLON

565

130.50

 08:21:03

00071696380TRLO0

XLON

5815

130.00

 08:29:03

00071697206TRLO0

XLON

1146

131.00

 09:36:03

00071701804TRLO0

XLON

893

131.00

 09:36:03

00071701805TRLO0

XLON

806

131.00

 09:36:03

00071701806TRLO0

XLON

7729

131.00

 09:36:03

00071701807TRLO0

XLON

4992

132.50

 16:22:18

00071722553TRLO0

XLON

1

132.50

 16:22:18

00071722554TRLO0

XLON

3017

132.50

 16:22:23

00071722575TRLO0

XLON

5625

132.50

 16:22:23

00071722576TRLO0

XLON

2214

132.50

 16:22:23

00071722577TRLO0

XLON

26841

132.50

 16:22:23

00071722578TRLO0

XLON

849

132.50

 16:22:33

00071722600TRLO0

XLON

159

132.50

 16:22:33

00071722601TRLO0

XLON

1111

132.50

 16:22:35

00071722602TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 351684
EQS News ID: 2004545

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

