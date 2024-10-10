Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 October 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 10 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 138.00p Lowest price paid per share: 136.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 137.5294p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,395,574 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,395,574) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 137.5294p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 5773 137.50 09:27:36 00071759143TRLO0 XLON 745 137.50 09:27:36 00071759144TRLO0 XLON 2800 137.50 09:27:38 00071759145TRLO0 XLON 222 137.50 10:16:26 00071762271TRLO0 XLON 254 137.50 10:16:31 00071762278TRLO0 XLON 3587 138.00 11:30:26 00071766072TRLO0 XLON 1808 138.00 11:30:26 00071766071TRLO0 XLON 4917 138.00 11:30:26 00071766073TRLO0 XLON 3000 138.00 11:30:39 00071766084TRLO0 XLON 1600 138.00 11:30:39 00071766083TRLO0 XLON 1610 136.50 11:57:59 00071767609TRLO0 XLON 1166 136.50 11:57:59 00071767608TRLO0 XLON 5698 138.00 12:27:39 00071768993TRLO0 XLON 5642 138.00 13:18:52 00071770781TRLO0 XLON 715 138.00 13:18:52 00071770782TRLO0 XLON 2000 138.00 13:30:03 00071771383TRLO0 XLON 890 138.00 13:30:06 00071771437TRLO0 XLON 2974 138.00 13:30:19 00071771470TRLO0 XLON 6060 137.50 13:33:14 00071771769TRLO0 XLON 861 137.50 15:19:56 00071778867TRLO0 XLON 4890 137.50 15:29:15 00071780026TRLO0 XLON 5110 137.50 15:29:15 00071780025TRLO0 XLON 549 137.50 15:29:16 00071780027TRLO0 XLON 427 137.50 15:29:29 00071780035TRLO0 XLON 3320 137.50 15:38:23 00071780548TRLO0 XLON 3320 137.50 15:38:23 00071780547TRLO0 XLON 52 137.50 15:38:23 00071780546TRLO0 XLON 5136 138.00 15:38:24 00071780556TRLO0 XLON 108 138.00 15:38:24 00071780555TRLO0 XLON 423 138.00 15:38:24 00071780554TRLO0 XLON 336 138.00 15:38:24 00071780553TRLO0 XLON 5410 137.00 15:44:25 00071780883TRLO0 XLON 5694 136.50 15:44:59 00071780895TRLO0 XLON 2821 137.50 15:49:23 00071781235TRLO0 XLON 1031 137.50 15:49:23 00071781234TRLO0 XLON 210 137.50 15:49:23 00071781233TRLO0 XLON 960 137.50 15:49:23 00071781232TRLO0 XLON 4823 137.50 15:49:23 00071781231TRLO0 XLON 5449 137.00 15:51:26 00071781377TRLO0 XLON 5168 136.50 15:58:02 00071781986TRLO0 XLON 2012 137.00 15:58:23 00071782047TRLO0 XLON 885 137.00 15:58:23 00071782046TRLO0 XLON 901 137.00 15:58:23 00071782045TRLO0 XLON 1594 137.00 15:58:23 00071782044TRLO0 XLON 1455 138.00 16:12:26 00071783739TRLO0 XLON 8526 138.00 16:12:26 00071783738TRLO0 XLON 331 138.00 16:13:50 00071784001TRLO0 XLON 1737 138.00 16:13:50 00071784000TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse