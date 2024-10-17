Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

17 October 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on Date 2024:

Date of purchase: 17 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 146.00p Lowest price paid per share: 140.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 141.9179p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,848,580 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,848,580) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 141.9179p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 799 146.00 08:12:09 00305102583TRLO1 XLON 724 146.00 08:15:42 00305103818TRLO1 XLON 209 146.00 08:15:42 00305103819TRLO1 XLON 1867 145.00 08:25:21 00305107673TRLO1 XLON 1848 145.00 08:25:21 00305107674TRLO1 XLON 925 144.00 08:25:22 00305107675TRLO1 XLON 450 143.50 08:27:51 00305108354TRLO1 XLON 493 143.50 08:27:51 00305108355TRLO1 XLON 2753 143.50 09:34:52 00305141511TRLO1 XLON 523 143.00 09:34:52 00305141512TRLO1 XLON 406 143.00 09:34:52 00305141513TRLO1 XLON 929 143.00 09:34:52 00305141514TRLO1 XLON 928 143.00 09:34:52 00305141515TRLO1 XLON 929 143.00 09:34:52 00305141516TRLO1 XLON 928 143.00 09:34:52 00305141517TRLO1 XLON 929 143.00 09:34:52 00305141518TRLO1 XLON 3750 142.50 09:37:59 00305143404TRLO1 XLON 691 142.50 09:39:53 00305144478TRLO1 XLON 1223 142.50 09:39:53 00305144479TRLO1 XLON 691 142.50 09:39:53 00305144480TRLO1 XLON 939 142.00 10:55:12 00305201442TRLO1 XLON 939 142.00 10:55:12 00305201443TRLO1 XLON 939 142.00 10:55:12 00305201444TRLO1 XLON 938 142.00 10:55:12 00305201445TRLO1 XLON 938 142.00 10:55:12 00305201446TRLO1 XLON 1577 142.00 10:55:12 00305201447TRLO1 XLON 2856 141.50 10:56:21 00305203495TRLO1 XLON 628 142.00 11:53:00 00305206242TRLO1 XLON 154 142.00 11:53:00 00305206243TRLO1 XLON 2354 142.00 11:53:00 00305206244TRLO1 XLON 1095 142.00 11:53:00 00305206245TRLO1 XLON 6714 142.00 11:53:00 00305206246TRLO1 XLON 1964 141.50 11:53:00 00305206247TRLO1 XLON 982 141.00 11:54:00 00305206288TRLO1 XLON 982 141.00 11:54:00 00305206289TRLO1 XLON 939 140.50 12:21:31 00305207895TRLO1 XLON 939 140.50 12:21:31 00305207896TRLO1 XLON 1846 140.00 12:21:31 00305207897TRLO1 XLON 419 141.50 13:14:26 00305209008TRLO1 XLON 1530 141.50 13:14:26 00305209009TRLO1 XLON 857 141.50 13:14:26 00305209010TRLO1 XLON 792 141.50 13:14:26 00305209011TRLO1 XLON 1531 141.50 13:16:02 00305209212TRLO1 XLON 1907 141.00 14:10:07 00305210662TRLO1 XLON 1856 140.50 14:10:07 00305210663TRLO1 XLON 6662 140.50 14:33:55 00305211538TRLO1 XLON 3380 140.50 14:33:55 00305211539TRLO1 XLON 783 140.50 14:33:55 00305211540TRLO1 XLON 1800 140.50 14:33:55 00305211541TRLO1 XLON 411 141.50 14:36:57 00305211643TRLO1 XLON 2202 141.50 14:36:57 00305211644TRLO1 XLON 2062 141.50 14:36:57 00305211645TRLO1 XLON 1600 141.50 14:36:57 00305211646TRLO1 XLON 831 141.50 14:36:57 00305211647TRLO1 XLON 1854 141.00 14:43:55 00305211931TRLO1 XLON 2077 141.50 14:59:18 00305212437TRLO1 XLON 12 141.50 14:59:18 00305212438TRLO1 XLON 2501 141.50 14:59:18 00305212439TRLO1 XLON 1225 141.50 14:59:18 00305212440TRLO1 XLON 2018 141.00 15:02:07 00305212586TRLO1 XLON 645 141.50 15:05:20 00305212682TRLO1 XLON 511 142.00 15:32:32 00305213875TRLO1 XLON 197 142.00 15:32:32 00305213876TRLO1 XLON 1184 142.00 15:32:32 00305213877TRLO1 XLON 3998 141.50 16:02:49 00305215311TRLO1 XLON 999 141.50 16:02:49 00305215312TRLO1 XLON 999 141.50 16:02:49 00305215313TRLO1 XLON 1000 141.50 16:02:49 00305215314TRLO1 XLON 21423 142.50 16:11:56 00305215829TRLO1 XLON 989 142.00 16:11:56 00305215830TRLO1 XLON 989 141.50 16:13:20 00305215930TRLO1 XLON 962 141.00 16:22:10 00305216462TRLO1 XLON 962 141.00 16:22:10 00305216463TRLO1 XLON 961 141.00 16:22:10 00305216464TRLO1 XLON 208 141.50 16:23:14 00305216571TRLO1 XLON 488 141.50 16:24:50 00305216782TRLO1 XLON 457 141.50 16:24:50 00305216783TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse