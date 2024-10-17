17.10.2024 18:05:05

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
17-Oct-2024 / 17:05 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on  Date 2024:

Date of purchase:

17 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

125,000

Highest price paid per share:

146.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

140.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

141.9179p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,848,580 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,848,580) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

141.9179p

125,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

799

146.00

08:12:09

00305102583TRLO1

XLON

724

146.00

08:15:42

00305103818TRLO1

XLON

209

146.00

08:15:42

00305103819TRLO1

XLON

1867

145.00

08:25:21

00305107673TRLO1

XLON

1848

145.00

08:25:21

00305107674TRLO1

XLON

925

144.00

08:25:22

00305107675TRLO1

XLON

450

143.50

08:27:51

00305108354TRLO1

XLON

493

143.50

08:27:51

00305108355TRLO1

XLON

2753

143.50

09:34:52

00305141511TRLO1

XLON

523

143.00

09:34:52

00305141512TRLO1

XLON

406

143.00

09:34:52

00305141513TRLO1

XLON

929

143.00

09:34:52

00305141514TRLO1

XLON

928

143.00

09:34:52

00305141515TRLO1

XLON

929

143.00

09:34:52

00305141516TRLO1

XLON

928

143.00

09:34:52

00305141517TRLO1

XLON

929

143.00

09:34:52

00305141518TRLO1

XLON

3750

142.50

09:37:59

00305143404TRLO1

XLON

691

142.50

09:39:53

00305144478TRLO1

XLON

1223

142.50

09:39:53

00305144479TRLO1

XLON

691

142.50

09:39:53

00305144480TRLO1

XLON

939

142.00

10:55:12

00305201442TRLO1

XLON

939

142.00

10:55:12

00305201443TRLO1

XLON

939

142.00

10:55:12

00305201444TRLO1

XLON

938

142.00

10:55:12

00305201445TRLO1

XLON

938

142.00

10:55:12

00305201446TRLO1

XLON

1577

142.00

10:55:12

00305201447TRLO1

XLON

2856

141.50

10:56:21

00305203495TRLO1

XLON

628

142.00

11:53:00

00305206242TRLO1

XLON

154

142.00

11:53:00

00305206243TRLO1

XLON

2354

142.00

11:53:00

00305206244TRLO1

XLON

1095

142.00

11:53:00

00305206245TRLO1

XLON

6714

142.00

11:53:00

00305206246TRLO1

XLON

1964

141.50

11:53:00

00305206247TRLO1

XLON

982

141.00

11:54:00

00305206288TRLO1

XLON

982

141.00

11:54:00

00305206289TRLO1

XLON

939

140.50

12:21:31

00305207895TRLO1

XLON

939

140.50

12:21:31

00305207896TRLO1

XLON

1846

140.00

12:21:31

00305207897TRLO1

XLON

419

141.50

13:14:26

00305209008TRLO1

XLON

1530

141.50

13:14:26

00305209009TRLO1

XLON

857

141.50

13:14:26

00305209010TRLO1

XLON

792

141.50

13:14:26

00305209011TRLO1

XLON

1531

141.50

13:16:02

00305209212TRLO1

XLON

1907

141.00

14:10:07

00305210662TRLO1

XLON

1856

140.50

14:10:07

00305210663TRLO1

XLON

6662

140.50

14:33:55

00305211538TRLO1

XLON

3380

140.50

14:33:55

00305211539TRLO1

XLON

783

140.50

14:33:55

00305211540TRLO1

XLON

1800

140.50

14:33:55

00305211541TRLO1

XLON

411

141.50

14:36:57

00305211643TRLO1

XLON

2202

141.50

14:36:57

00305211644TRLO1

XLON

2062

141.50

14:36:57

00305211645TRLO1

XLON

1600

141.50

14:36:57

00305211646TRLO1

XLON

831

141.50

14:36:57

00305211647TRLO1

XLON

1854

141.00

14:43:55

00305211931TRLO1

XLON

2077

141.50

14:59:18

00305212437TRLO1

XLON

12

141.50

14:59:18

00305212438TRLO1

XLON

2501

141.50

14:59:18

00305212439TRLO1

XLON

1225

141.50

14:59:18

00305212440TRLO1

XLON

2018

141.00

15:02:07

00305212586TRLO1

XLON

645

141.50

15:05:20

00305212682TRLO1

XLON

511

142.00

15:32:32

00305213875TRLO1

XLON

197

142.00

15:32:32

00305213876TRLO1

XLON

1184

142.00

15:32:32

00305213877TRLO1

XLON

3998

141.50

16:02:49

00305215311TRLO1

XLON

999

141.50

16:02:49

00305215312TRLO1

XLON

999

141.50

16:02:49

00305215313TRLO1

XLON

1000

141.50

16:02:49

00305215314TRLO1

XLON

21423

142.50

16:11:56

00305215829TRLO1

XLON

989

142.00

16:11:56

00305215830TRLO1

XLON

989

141.50

16:13:20

00305215930TRLO1

XLON

962

141.00

16:22:10

00305216462TRLO1

XLON

962

141.00

16:22:10

00305216463TRLO1

XLON

961

141.00

16:22:10

00305216464TRLO1

XLON

208

141.50

16:23:14

00305216571TRLO1

XLON

488

141.50

16:24:50

00305216782TRLO1

XLON

457

141.50

16:24:50

00305216783TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 353628
EQS News ID: 2010985

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

