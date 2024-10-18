18.10.2024 17:53:06

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Oct-2024 / 16:53 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on  Date 2024:

Date of purchase:

18 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

124,744

Highest price paid per share:

145.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

140.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

143.8586p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,723,836 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,723,836) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

143.8586p

124,744

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

205

142.00

08:53:27

00305364127TRLO1

XLON

5032

142.00

08:53:36

00305364194TRLO1

XLON

4275

142.00

08:55:16

00305365100TRLO1

XLON

868

142.00

08:56:45

00305365792TRLO1

XLON

179

141.50

08:56:45

00305365795TRLO1

XLON

185

141.50

08:56:45

00305365796TRLO1

XLON

1300

141.50

08:56:49

00305365829TRLO1

XLON

66

141.50

08:58:21

00305366487TRLO1

XLON

179

141.50

08:58:21

00305366488TRLO1

XLON

185

141.50

08:58:21

00305366489TRLO1

XLON

733

141.50

08:58:21

00305366490TRLO1

XLON

1781

141.00

11:19:13

00305430731TRLO1

XLON

989

141.00

11:19:13

00305430732TRLO1

XLON

924

141.00

11:19:13

00305430733TRLO1

XLON

1422

141.00

11:26:03

00305430841TRLO1

XLON

905

140.50

12:26:08

00305432837TRLO1

XLON

905

140.50

12:26:08

00305432838TRLO1

XLON

905

140.50

12:26:08

00305432839TRLO1

XLON

905

140.50

12:26:08

00305432840TRLO1

XLON

204

142.50

12:27:59

00305432876TRLO1

XLON

959

142.50

12:27:59

00305432877TRLO1

XLON

1866

142.50

12:27:59

00305432878TRLO1

XLON

1440

142.50

12:27:59

00305432879TRLO1

XLON

3753

142.50

12:27:59

00305432880TRLO1

XLON

819

143.50

12:39:22

00305433103TRLO1

XLON

983

143.50

12:39:22

00305433104TRLO1

XLON

620

143.50

12:39:22

00305433105TRLO1

XLON

2843

143.50

12:45:01

00305433217TRLO1

XLON

1200

143.50

12:45:02

00305433219TRLO1

XLON

1100

143.50

12:46:46

00305433265TRLO1

XLON

531

143.50

12:55:47

00305433453TRLO1

XLON

1200

143.50

12:55:47

00305433454TRLO1

XLON

1500

144.00

13:35:45

00305434166TRLO1

XLON

387

144.00

13:35:45

00305434167TRLO1

XLON

937

144.00

14:28:33

00305435467TRLO1

XLON

916

143.50

14:30:23

00305435588TRLO1

XLON

379

143.50

14:30:24

00305435589TRLO1

XLON

542

143.50

14:33:23

00305435761TRLO1

XLON

379

143.50

14:33:23

00305435762TRLO1

XLON

1921

144.00

14:41:46

00305436248TRLO1

XLON

942

143.50

14:45:01

00305436385TRLO1

XLON

941

143.50

14:45:01

00305436386TRLO1

XLON

942

143.50

14:45:01

00305436387TRLO1

XLON

100

144.00

14:45:01

00305436388TRLO1

XLON

1518

144.00

14:45:01

00305436389TRLO1

XLON

164

144.50

14:50:15

00305436642TRLO1

XLON

942

144.00

14:50:19

00305436644TRLO1

XLON

54

143.50

15:13:24

00305437633TRLO1

XLON

7872

145.00

16:12:39

00305440182TRLO1

XLON

31

145.00

16:12:39

00305440183TRLO1

XLON

55366

145.00

16:12:39

00305440184TRLO1

XLON

677

144.00

16:13:14

00305440210TRLO1

XLON

195

144.00

16:13:14

00305440211TRLO1

XLON

874

143.50

16:13:15

00305440212TRLO1

XLON

1867

143.50

16:20:12

00305440794TRLO1

XLON

1300

143.50

16:20:23

00305440816TRLO1

XLON

153

143.50

16:20:23

00305440817TRLO1

XLON

876

143.50

16:21:01

00305440848TRLO1

XLON

874

143.50

16:24:28

00305441150TRLO1

XLON

870

143.50

16:25:48

00305441231TRLO1

XLON

871

143.00

16:26:56

00305441271TRLO1

XLON

893

142.50

16:28:30

00305441462TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


