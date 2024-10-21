21.10.2024 17:57:08

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Oct-2024 / 16:57 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on  Date 2024:

Date of purchase:

21 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

85,393

Highest price paid per share:

145.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

142.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

143.5764p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,638,443 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,638,443) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

143.5764p

85,393

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

593

145.00

08:11:34

00305561691TRLO1

XLON

865

145.00

08:14:38

00305564677TRLO1

XLON

868

145.00

08:17:53

00305567443TRLO1

XLON

867

145.00

08:20:53

00305569964TRLO1

XLON

865

145.00

08:23:26

00305571902TRLO1

XLON

870

145.00

08:26:34

00305574016TRLO1

XLON

866

145.00

08:29:37

00305575759TRLO1

XLON

865

145.00

08:33:40

00305578220TRLO1

XLON

1730

144.50

08:36:24

00305579690TRLO1

XLON

865

144.50

08:36:24

00305579691TRLO1

XLON

243

144.00

08:36:25

00305579704TRLO1

XLON

1520

144.00

08:36:25

00305579705TRLO1

XLON

880

143.50

09:35:45

00305623103TRLO1

XLON

474

143.50

09:49:56

00305633625TRLO1

XLON

1259

143.50

10:20:10

00305659429TRLO1

XLON

474

143.50

10:20:10

00305659430TRLO1

XLON

866

143.50

10:20:10

00305659431TRLO1

XLON

833

143.00

10:25:21

00305664995TRLO1

XLON

39

143.00

10:25:21

00305664996TRLO1

XLON

894

142.50

11:35:02

00305709580TRLO1

XLON

894

142.50

11:35:02

00305709581TRLO1

XLON

1928

143.00

12:45:02

00305711771TRLO1

XLON

800

143.00

12:45:02

00305711772TRLO1

XLON

1013

143.00

12:45:02

00305711773TRLO1

XLON

378

143.00

12:45:02

00305711774TRLO1

XLON

269

143.00

12:45:02

00305711775TRLO1

XLON

917

143.00

13:46:28

00305713112TRLO1

XLON

283

143.00

13:46:28

00305713113TRLO1

XLON

598

143.50

15:31:42

00305718213TRLO1

XLON

286

143.50

15:31:42

00305718214TRLO1

XLON

880

143.00

15:31:42

00305718215TRLO1

XLON

880

142.50

15:31:42

00305718216TRLO1

XLON

899

142.50

15:31:42

00305718217TRLO1

XLON

782

143.00

15:31:45

00305718220TRLO1

XLON

1710

143.00

15:31:45

00305718221TRLO1

XLON

2800

143.00

16:18:15

00305720608TRLO1

XLON

286

143.50

16:18:15

00305720609TRLO1

XLON

1473

143.50

16:18:15

00305720610TRLO1

XLON

196

143.50

16:18:15

00305720611TRLO1

XLON

31

143.50

16:18:15

00305720612TRLO1

XLON

31

143.50

16:18:15

00305720613TRLO1

XLON

119

143.50

16:18:15

00305720614TRLO1

XLON

726

143.50

16:18:15

00305720615TRLO1

XLON

1078

143.50

16:18:15

00305720616TRLO1

XLON

525

144.00

16:18:16

00305720617TRLO1

XLON

3747

144.00

16:18:16

00305720618TRLO1

XLON

2673

143.50

16:18:16

00305720619TRLO1

XLON

1225

144.00

16:18:16

00305720620TRLO1

XLON

367

144.00

16:18:16

00305720621TRLO1

XLON

1398

144.00

16:18:16

00305720622TRLO1

XLON

1390

144.00

16:18:17

00305720624TRLO1

XLON

719

144.00

16:18:17

00305720625TRLO1

XLON

1100

143.50

16:18:18

00305720626TRLO1

XLON

1731

143.50

16:18:18

00305720627TRLO1

XLON

511

143.50

16:18:19

00305720628TRLO1

XLON

589

143.50

16:18:25

00305720634TRLO1

XLON

1731

143.50

16:18:25

00305720635TRLO1

XLON

511

143.50

16:18:25

00305720636TRLO1

XLON

5491

143.50

16:18:25

00305720637TRLO1

XLON

933

143.50

16:18:25

00305720638TRLO1

XLON

780

143.50

16:18:25

00305720639TRLO1

XLON

826

143.50

16:18:25

00305720640TRLO1

XLON

2669

143.50

16:18:48

00305720672TRLO1

XLON

2612

143.00

16:22:21

00305720933TRLO1

XLON

871

143.00

16:22:21

00305720934TRLO1

XLON

2569

143.50

16:22:21

00305720935TRLO1

XLON

1153

143.50

16:22:21

00305720936TRLO1

XLON

1030

143.50

16:22:21

00305720937TRLO1

XLON

921

143.50

16:22:21

00305720938TRLO1

XLON

202

143.50

16:22:21

00305720939TRLO1

XLON

119

143.50

16:22:21

00305720940TRLO1

XLON

1362

143.50

16:22:21

00305720941TRLO1

XLON

2569

143.50

16:22:21

00305720942TRLO1

XLON

816

143.50

16:22:21

00305720943TRLO1

XLON

14

143.50

16:22:22

00305720944TRLO1

XLON

1300

143.50

16:22:22

00305720945TRLO1

XLON

257

143.50

16:22:22

00305720946TRLO1

XLON

1018

143.50

16:22:22

00305720947TRLO1

XLON

16

143.50

16:24:03

00305721072TRLO1

XLON

2700

143.50

16:24:21

00305721093TRLO1

XLON

955

143.50

16:24:21

00305721094TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 354185
EQS News ID: 2012865

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

