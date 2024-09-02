|
02.09.2024 14:27:51
Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
2 September 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the following information.
As at 30 August 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 339,417,634 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|344268
|EQS News ID:
|1979825
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
02.09.24
|Funding Circle Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
30.08.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
29.08.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.08.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.08.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
23.08.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
22.08.24
|Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|1,15
|-2,54%