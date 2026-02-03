Futures Point To Moderately Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by the Labor Department's report on job openings for December. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

Asian shares gained, while European shares are trading mixed.

Gold and silver futures recovered. Gold traded up nearly 5 percent at $4,887 an ounce in the Asian trading hours.

The dollar held steady, while oil extended losses.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 16.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 143.75 points.

The U.S. major averages remained in positive territory on Monday. The Dow jumped 515.19 points or 1.1 percent to 49,407.66, the Nasdaq climbed 130.29 points or 0.6 percent to 23,592.11 and the S&P 500 rose 37.41 points or 0.5 percent to 6,976.44.

On the economic front, the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.245 million, while it was up 7.15 million in the prior month.

Four-month, 4-week and 8-week Treasury Bill announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET. The six-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian shares finished positive on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.29 percent to 4,067.74. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.22 percent to 26,834.77.

Japanese markets soared to a record high. The Nikkei average jumped 3.92 percent to 54,720.66 .

Australian stocks were up. S&P/ASP200 gained 78.50 points, up 0.89.