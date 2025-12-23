Futures Pointing To Modest Pullback In Early Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher over the past few sessions, stocks may give back ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets, which saw the major averages rebound strongly after slumping early last week.

Tech stocks like Oracle (ORCL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (MU) helped lead the recovery but are moving back to the downside in pre-market trading.

The futures edged lower following the release of a Commerce Department report showing the U.S. economy grew by much more than expected in the third quarter of 2025.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product spiked by 4.3 percent in the third quarter after surging by 3.8 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3 percent.

The much stronger than expected economic growth may lead to renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a separate report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by more than expected in the month of October.

The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.2 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a nosedive by orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders crept up by 0.2 percent in October after rising by 0.7 percent in September. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of November. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Extending the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day following the mixed performance seen in the previous week.

The major averages finished the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory. The Dow rose 227.79 points or 0.5 percent to 48,362.68, the Nasdaq climbed 121.21 points or 0.5 percent to 23,428.83 and the S&P 500 advanced 43.99 points or 0.6 percent to 6,878.49.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just above the unchanged line and China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is marginally lower and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.15 to $58.16 a barrel after surging $1.49 to $58.01 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after spiking $82.10 to $4,469.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are jumping $46.70 to $4,516.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.10 yen compared to the 157.05 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1786 compared to yesterday's $1.1760.