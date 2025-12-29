Futures Points To Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Investor sentiments might be influenced by geopolitical tensions on Monday. Thin trading is expected in view of the upcoming New Year Holiday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished broadly in negative zone, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 44.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 101.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Friday. The S&P 500 reached a new record intraday high in early trading before closing down 2.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 6,929.94.

The Dow also edged down 20.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 48,710.97, while the Nasdaq slipped 20.21 points or 0.1 percent to 23,593.10.

On the economic front, the Wholesale Inventories (Advance) for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 1.9 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were down 1.3 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were up 4.8 million barrels. The Natural Gas stock was down 167 bcf in the prior week.

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for December is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In November, the general activity index was down 10.4, while th production index was up 20.5.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.557 trillion.

Asian stock markets finished mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 2 points or 0.04 percent to finish trading at 3,965.28. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 184 points or 0.71 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,635.23.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 256 points or 0.51 percent to close trading at 50,494.00. The day's trading range was between 50,354 and 50,744.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,725.70.

European shares are trading broadly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 10.09 points or 0.12 percent. The German DAX is losing 0.45 points or 0.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 87.64 points or 0.39 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 6.92 points or 0.05 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 8.19 points or 0.14 percent.