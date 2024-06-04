|
04.06.2024 12:15:08
Galaxy Macau, A Glitzy Global Getaway Debuts at the 'Experience Macao' Roadshow in Korea
|
Bringing the Ultimate One-Stop Luxury Leisure Experience to Korean TravelersMACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2024 - Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, has made its dazzling debut at the "Experience Macao Roadshow in Korea", organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). Spanning four days from May 30 to June 2, the roadshow kicked off on May 30 at Shinsegae Department Store- Gangnam Branch, showcasing the vibrant and diverse "Tourism+" offerings of Macau. With its rich array of tourism products and unparalleled luxury experiences, Galaxy Macau have proven itself as the preferred destination in Asia for leisure, entertainment, dining, events, and conferences, demonstrating the limitless possibilities of a one-stop integrated resort experience that will ensure Korean tourists a satisfying travel memory.
The "Galaxy Macau" booth featured classic ivory white and Gold as its primary colors, highlighting the elegant aura of a luxurious resort destination. On the booth, visitors can enjoy a variety of customer engagements, such as meeting and taking a photo with the Galaxy Kidz mascot "Wavey the Peacock'', which were particularly popular among families with children. Additionally, there were ambassadors who will provide information regarding Galaxy Macau's services, promotions, or any other questions visitors have. Lastly, Galaxy Macau also gifted limited edition cup mats with Macanese and Portuguese characteristics to every visitor who stopped by the booth as a souvenir.
During the Roadshow period, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort is offering "Splash into Fun" Hotel Offer for the 5 hotels starting member exclusive rates from KRW 79,467++ (MOP464++) per night. Andaz Macau offers 3 options for Korean visitors, the first one with a length of stay 2 nights (including MOP200 dinner credit per stay for specific period), a length of stay 3 nights, and lastly advance purchase of 14 days. As for Broadway Hotel, the hotel also offers 3 options that visitors can choose from. From a length of stay of 2 nights (including MOP200 dinner credit per stay for specific period), advance purchase of 30 days, and advance purchase of 14 days (including light breakfast with a set menu for two). Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy HotelTM, and Hotel Okura Macau all offer luxurious accommodation perks. Applicable to all above mentioned 5 hotels, the offer includes free access to Grand Resort Deck and free minibar.
Galaxy Macau remains the top integrated resort globally, boasting the most Forbes five-star hotel awards under one roof. Spanning over 1.1 million square meters, it offers unmatched services and attractions in Macau. With 8 award-winning luxury hotels to choose from, guests have plenty of options. The 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Food lovers can indulge in over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to local street food favorites, making Galaxy Macau Asia's premier dining destination. Guests can explore vibrant Macanese and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street. Fashion enthusiasts will enjoy Galaxy Promenade, a shopping destination with over 200 luxury brands. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre hosts a variety of live shows and cultural events. Last year, Galaxy Macau also opened two world-class hotels, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau.
The latest addition, GICC, features 40,000 square meters of flexible event space and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, the largest indoor arena in Macau. In April 2024, Galaxy Macau also announced the launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, further solidifying the destination's undisputed reputation as Macau's Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.
Galaxy Macau remains committed to its service philosophy of "World Class, Asian Heart," ensuring exceptional experiences for guests worldwide. Along with Macau preparing for increased international tourism, Galaxy Macau eagerly awaits visitors, offering award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure activities, and unmatched shopping, dining, and entertainment options all in one place. Moving forward, Galaxy Macau plans to introduce more world-class events further to establish Macau as a global tourism and leisure hub.
Hashtag: #galaxymacau
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort
Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide around 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
News Source: Galaxy Macau
04/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
|4,52
|1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX klar schwächer -- DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street niedriger erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. An den US-Börsen dürfte es am Dienstag abwärts gehen. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.