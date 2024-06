Galaxy Macau, A Glitzy Global Getaway Debuts at the 'Experience Macao' Roadshow in Korea

EQS Newswire / 04/06/2024 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Bringing the Ultimate One-Stop Luxury Leisure Experience to Korean Travelers MACAU SAR -



L-R: Ms. Vivian Lo, Assistant Vice President, Leisure Sales at Galaxy Macau; Mr. Oh Seung Jun, Head of Payment Group of Kakao Pay; Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Lee Ho Geun, Director of Good Choice Company; Mr. Seo Dae Hun, Director of Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA); Mr. Chris Lew, Representative of Macao Government Tourism Office Korea joined the opening ceremony of the "Experience Macao Korea Roadshow" on May 30 afternoon.

The "Galaxy Macau" booth featured classic ivory white and



Galaxy Macau showcases a diverse range of exciting travel products at the roadshow, attracting local residents and tourists alike.

During the Roadshow period, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort is offering "Splash into Fun" Hotel Offer for the 5 hotels starting member exclusive rates from KRW 79,467++ (MOP464++) per night. Andaz Macau offers 3 options for Korean visitors, the first one with a length of stay 2 nights (including MOP200 dinner credit per stay for specific period), a length of stay 3 nights, and lastly advance purchase of 14 days. As for Broadway Hotel, the hotel also offers 3 options that visitors can choose from. From a length of stay of 2 nights (including MOP200 dinner credit per stay for specific period), advance purchase of 30 days, and advance purchase of 14 days (including light breakfast with a set menu for two). Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy HotelTM, and Hotel Okura Macau all offer luxurious accommodation perks. Applicable to all above mentioned 5 hotels, the offer includes free access to Grand Resort Deck and free minibar.



Galaxy Macau is renowned around the globe for its diversified and luxurious range of leisure, dining and entertainment, offering 5- star accommodations and spa experiences for guests at its 8 award-winning luxury hotels.

Galaxy Macau remains the top integrated resort globally, boasting the most Forbes five-star hotel awards under one roof. Spanning over 1.1 million square meters, it offers unmatched services and attractions in Macau. With 8 award-winning luxury hotels to choose from, guests have plenty of options. The 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts. Food lovers can indulge in over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred restaurants to local street food favorites, making Galaxy Macau Asia's premier dining destination. Guests can explore vibrant Macanese and Asian cuisines at Broadway Food Street. Fashion enthusiasts will enjoy Galaxy Promenade, a shopping destination with over 200 luxury brands. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre hosts a variety of live shows and cultural events. Last year, Galaxy Macau also opened two world-class hotels, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau.



Galaxy Macau, the World's Leading Luxury Integrated Resort, Announces Asia's Most Anticipated New Hotel, Created in Partnership with the Best Hotel Brand in the World: Capella Hotels and Resorts.

The latest addition, GICC, features 40,000 square meters of flexible event space and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, the largest indoor arena in Macau. In April 2024, Galaxy Macau also announced the launch of Capella at Galaxy Macau, further solidifying the destination's undisputed reputation as Macau's Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.



Galaxy Arena is Macau's largest indoor arena with 16,000 seats, cutting-edge technology, and the highest capacity of any indoor entertainment venue in Macau

Galaxy Macau remains committed to its service philosophy of "World Class, Asian Heart," ensuring exceptional experiences for guests worldwide. Along with Macau preparing for increased international tourism, Galaxy Macau eagerly awaits visitors, offering award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure activities, and unmatched shopping, dining, and entertainment options all in one place. Moving forward, Galaxy Macau plans to introduce more world-class events further to establish Macau as a global tourism and leisure hub.



Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide around 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Andaz Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 meters high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com .



