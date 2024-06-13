Galaxy Macau Unveils 'Revel in an Oasis of Bliss' Wellness Campaign



EQS Newswire / 13/06/2024 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Offering A Series of Health and Wellness Activities to Rejuvenate Body, Mind, and Spirit in the Luxurious Urban Oasis of Galaxy Macau MACAU SAR - "Revel in an Oasis of Bliss" campaign. This initiative offers a range of activities designed to enhance physical, mental, and spiritual health. Guests are invited to take a break from their busy routines and immerse themselves in the luxurious urban oasis of Galaxy Macau, finding renewal and discovering their true selves.



On June 8 and 9, The "Galaxy Macau Wellness Day" kicked start Galaxy Macau's "Revel in an Oasis of Bliss" campaign.

The "Galaxy Macau Wellness Day", sponsored by AIA Vitality, marked the official start of the "Revel in an Oasis of Bliss" campaign on June 8 and 9 at Banyan Tree Macau. Industry representatives, media, and guests participated in various wellness activities aimed at healing the body and mind. The day began with morning yoga sessions, promoting deep stretches and full-body relaxation. This was followed by a tea ceremony with Ancient Chinese Qin-Xiao music that explored the traditional art of wellness through Chinese music and tea rituals. Guests also enjoyed an aromatherapy candle-making workshop using natural scents to soothe body, mind, and spirit.



The day began with morning yoga sessions, promoting deep stretches and full-body relaxation.

A highlight of the event was the immersive sleeping & healing concert by "Ming Shi", one of China's most influential sleep therapy teams. This unique performance, a first for Hong Kong and Macau, used music as a remedy for common modern ailments such as depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Through innovative renditions with instruments like the piano, guqin, and flute, participants were guided through an auditory journey simulating natural environments, easing accumulated stress and tension, and leading them to a tranquil and rejuvenating "seven-layer dream".



The tea ceremony with Ancient Chinese Qin-Xiao music that explored the traditional art of wellness through Chinese music and tea rituals.

Galaxy Promenade, housing luxury fashion and clean beauty brands from around the world, is an ideal destination for a shopping therapy. It regularly hosts pop-up stores and themed art exhibitions, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxing shopping experience while rejuvenating their bodies and minds. From now until June 24, guests are invited to visit the exclusive Summer in Dior Pop-Up at Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade. This pop-up store offers a summer vacation vibe with one-on-one makeup, skincare, hand and facial massage services. The store also features an exclusive Dior Café where guests can relax on lounge chairs, enjoy afternoon tea, and immerse themselves in the elegant lifestyle as interpreted by Dior.



A highlight of the event was the immersive sleeping & healing concert by "Ming Shi", one of China's most influential sleep therapy teams. This unique performance, a first for Hong Kong and Macau, lead participants to ease accumulated stress and tension.

Following this, from June 28 to October 7, the World's First large-scaled indoor art installations "Eggspression Immersive Art Experience" exhibition will be presented at multiple areas within Galaxy Promenade and Galaxy Art, taking visitors on an artistic journey centered on love and life. This will be an extraordinary egg adventure. Through a series of interactive art installations, it will guide the audience to explore the profound meaning of a positive life that lies behind the humble egg. Additional experiences include a lucky draw, themed workshops, and inspiring culinary delights, allowing guests to embrace a remarkable summer to immersion, unwind and de-stress.



At Galaxy Macau, guests can embark on a refreshing healing journey anytime, anywhere. On a beautiful summer day, families and friends can enjoy nature at the Grand Resort Deck, appreciate the subtropical landscape from the comfort of a tent, have a leisurely picnic, and relax in the 75,000 square meter sky oasis. Galaxy Macau's restaurants, including CHA BEI and Bei Shan Lou, offer a variety of nutritious Chinese and Western dishes and beverages. Guests can also indulge in healing massages at the Forbes Five-Star Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa Macau, or Foot Hub, to explore relaxation at their own pace, savoring moments of tranquility.



For more information about the exciting activities and experiences of the "Revel in an Oasis of Bliss" campaign, please visit the official website at www.galaxymacau.com or follow the latest updates on their official Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Douyin platforms.



Hashtag: #galaxymacau

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2024 - Embracing the current trend of wellness and supporting the Macau SAR Government's strategy for moderate economic diversification, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (hereinafter "Galaxy Macau") has launched thecampaign. This initiative offers a range of activities designed to enhance physical, mental, and spiritual health. Guests are invited to take a break from their busy routines and immerse themselves in the luxurious urban oasis of Galaxy Macau, finding renewal and discovering their true selves.The "Galaxy Macau Wellness Day", sponsored by AIA Vitality, marked the official start of thecampaign on June 8 and 9 at Banyan Tree Macau. Industry representatives, media, and guests participated in various wellness activities aimed at healing the body and mind. The day began with morning yoga sessions, promoting deep stretches and full-body relaxation. This was followed by a tea ceremony with Ancient Chinese Qin-Xiao music that explored the traditional art of wellness through Chinese music and tea rituals. Guests also enjoyed an aromatherapy candle-making workshop using natural scents to soothe body, mind, and spirit.A highlight of the event was the immersive sleeping & healing concert by "Ming Shi", one of China's most influential sleep therapy teams. This unique performance, a first for Hong Kong and Macau, used music as a remedy for common modern ailments such as depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Through innovative renditions with instruments like the piano, guqin, and flute, participants were guided through an auditory journey simulating natural environments, easing accumulated stress and tension, and leading them to a tranquil and rejuvenating "seven-layer dream".Galaxy Promenade, housing luxury fashion and clean beauty brands from around the world, is an ideal destination for a shopping therapy. It regularly hosts pop-up stores and themed art exhibitions, allowing guests to enjoy a relaxing shopping experience while rejuvenating their bodies and minds. From now until June 24, guests are invited to visit the exclusive Summer in Dior Pop-Up at Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade. This pop-up store offers a summer vacation vibe with one-on-one makeup, skincare, hand and facial massage services. The store also features an exclusive Dior Café where guests can relax on lounge chairs, enjoy afternoon tea, and immerse themselves in the elegant lifestyle as interpreted by Dior.Following this, from June 28 to October 7, the World's First large-scaled indoor art installations "Eggspression Immersive Art Experience" exhibition will be presented at multiple areas within Galaxy Promenade and Galaxy Art, taking visitors on an artistic journey centered on love and life. This will be an extraordinary egg adventure. Through a series of interactive art installations, it will guide the audience to explore the profound meaning of a positive life that lies behind the humble egg. Additional experiences include a lucky draw, themed workshops, and inspiring culinary delights, allowing guests to embrace a remarkable summer to immersion, unwind and de-stress.At Galaxy Macau, guests can embark on a refreshing healing journey anytime, anywhere. On a beautiful summer day, families and friends can enjoy nature at the Grand Resort Deck, appreciate the subtropical landscape from the comfort of a tent, have a leisurely picnic, and relax in the 75,000 square meter sky oasis. Galaxy Macau's restaurants, including CHA BEI and Bei Shan Lou, offer a variety of nutritious Chinese and Western dishes and beverages. Guests can also indulge in healing massages at the Forbes Five-Star Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa Macau, or Foot Hub, to explore relaxation at their own pace, savoring moments of tranquility.For more information about the exciting activities and experiences of thecampaign, please visit the official website ator follow the latest updates on their official Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Douyin platforms.Hashtag: #galaxymacau The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





News Source: Galaxy Macau

News Source: Galaxy Macau 13/06/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

