Garmin Aktie
WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324
|
10.11.2025 21:36:28
Garmin Stock Sank 13% Last Month. Here's Why It's a Great Time to Buy
Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) may be a household name among boaters, runners, hunters, and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts, but it seems to fly under the radar with investing pundits. Yet Garmin's stock has performed much better than the S&P 500 index over the last three years.That's even after Garmin shares slid 13.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Garmin's total return (including dividends) of 150% in three years handily beats the 87.5% from the widely followed index.Garmin shares continued to sink into early November, and a 20% correction off its all-time high price of about $260 per share now gives investors a good opportunity to participate in the GPS technology company's future growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
