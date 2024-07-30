|
30.07.2024 12:10:06
Gartner, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $229.5 million, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $3.22 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.266 billion from $1.208 billion last year.
Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $229.5 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.266 Bln vs. $1.208 Bln last year.
