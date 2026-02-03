Gartner Aktie
Gartner Issues 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.515 billion; and adjusted EPS of at least $12.30. Total revenues are expected to be at least $6.455 billion, while Insights revenues are projected to be at least $5.19 billion. The company noted that its medium term guidance is unchanged.
For the fourth quarter, earnings totaled $242.1 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $398.6 million, or $5.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $436 million, up 5% as reported, or up 1% FX neutral. Adjusted EPS was $3.94, down 28%. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues were $1.8 billion, an increase of 2% as reported and unchanged FX neutral.
Gene Hall, Gartner's CEO, said, "Fourth quarter financial results were ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, we expect CV to accelerate throughout 2026."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Gartner shares are down 3.16 percent to $196.00.
