GE HealthCare Accelerates Artificial Intelligence Adoption With New Offering to Advance Enterprise Imaging

GE HealthCare integrates third party artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application orchestration feature into True PACS and Centricity PACS. 1 In collaboration with Blackford, the new AI-enabled offerings help radiologists with their workload which could help lead to quicker diagnosis and treatment for patients. The collaboration is intended to offer health care providers an AI-enabled platform with a catalogue of third-party AI applications that span across various clinical area use cases, ranging from mammography to lung scans. 2

Many clinicians are burnt out and actively considering leaving the healthcare industry. An RSNA survey of 13,000 radiologists last year found that 49% reported burnout and the top cause of burnout (60%) is excessive bureaucratic tasks. 3 One-third report excessive work hours and lack of autonomy over their life, while 28% report frustrations related to the use of medical records. 4 Based on these trends, GE HealthCare is developing solutions integrated with AI to help improve workflow efficiency so clinicians can spend more time with patients and focus more on the right care pathway.

"We are focused on providing enterprise imaging to enable precision care. The integration with Blackford’s AI-enabled solution will help radiologists access more insights when diagnosing patients. With so much unstructured data and radiologists overloaded on cases, they need a solution that can help increase their quality and diagnose faster,” said Ludovic d’Apréa, CEO of Solutions for Enterprise Imaging, GE HealthCare.

AI is central to GE HealthCare’s digital strategy, which focuses on its precision care framework that includes smart devices, targeted therapies, a disease-specific focus, and digital solutions. GE HealthCare has topped a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled medical devices with 80 listed 510(k) clearances or authorizations to date in the United States. 5 AI orchestration is an enterprise capability, designed to enable healthcare providers to access a curated selection of clinical imaging applications with minimal effort and overhead. It provides a single contact for sourcing a variety of clinical applications and a validated and easier process for integrating AI into your reading workflows. With this collaboration, GE HealthCare’s PACS and Centricity PACS users will gain fast and easy access to the industry’s growing portfolio of imaging AI-enabled solutions to support improved efficiency, accuracy, and quality of radiology services.

"Blackford is committed to delivering AI solutions that broaden clinical and operational AI usage and drive additional value for healthcare organizations and their patients,” said Ben Panter, CEO at Blackford. "The collaboration with GE HealthCare will help unlock the benefits a tailored AI platform approach can provide to more healthcare providers via a leading global healthcare provider.”

"AI investment is now a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’ for healthcare providers. With over 950 AI/ML products approved by the FDA (as of May 2024) and over $700m spent on AI in Medical Imaging in 2023 globally, supporting the integration of AI algorithms into the radiological workflows is critical for imaging IT vendors today,” said Amy Thompson, Research Manager at Signify Research.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, dedicated to providing integrated solutions, services, and data analytics to make hospitals more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected, and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across the care pathway. Together our Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from diagnosis, to therapy, to monitoring. We are a $19.6 billion business with approximately 51,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

