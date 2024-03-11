|
11.03.2024 14:38:32
GE Vernova, Montana JV To Manufacture Air Conditioning And Atmospheric Water Harvesting Products
(RTTNews) - GE Vernova announced the close of a 50/50 joint venture with Montana Technologies LLC that will incorporate GE Vernova's sorbent materials into systems that utilize Montana's patented AirJoule dehumidification, air conditioning, and atmospheric water harvesting technology. The joint venture, AirJoule, LLC, will exclusively manufacture and supply air conditioning and atmospheric water harvesting products in the Americas, Africa, and Australia.
In support of the JV, GE Vernova has made an investment in Montana Technologies. GE Vernova's Advanced Research team will provide support to the JV's R&D function. GE Vernova's Bryan Barton will leave GE Vernova to lead the JV as CEO. GE Vernova expects to spin-off from General Electric on April 2, 2024.
