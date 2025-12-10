General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
10.12.2025 11:00:00
GE Vernova Stock Surges on Big Guidance Raise, Doubling of Dividend, and Increased Stock Buyback Authorization
GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) stock surged 5.9% in Tuesday's after-hours trading following the global energy-focused company's announcement that it was increasing its 2025 free cash flow outlook, significantly raising its longer-term guidance, doubling its dividend, and increasing its share buyback authorization. Yes, that's a lot of good news at once. Before we move on, it's worth noting that for those unfamiliar with the company, it operates in three segments: power, wind, and electrification. GE Vernova was formed in April 2024 when General Electric completed its split into three separate companies.The electric grid in the U.S. (and other countries) needs major upgrades and expansion to support the soaring energy demands from artificial intelligence (AI).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
