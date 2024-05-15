GenAI Adds Speed to ServiceNow Business Transformations

In a rapidly changing business environment, the addition of GenAI to the latest version of ServiceNow will enable Brazilian enterprises to dramatically speed up their business transformations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds the GenAI-enhanced version of ServiceNow could lead to faster business transformations for enterprises in Brazil. When assisted by structured agents, cycle times for ServiceNow solutions can now, in some cases, be cut in half, the ISG report says.

Enterprises in Brazil are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of choosing service providers that understand the nature of their business, the ISG report says. Key sectors of the Brazilian economy, such as agribusiness, financial services, government and healthcare, are driving demand for ServiceNow integrations with industry-specific solutions, the report says.

"Providers that combine GenAI capabilities with a solid knowledge of industry-specific needs will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors,” said Bill Huber, partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. "The convergence of IT and business processes on platforms like ServiceNow will accelerate business transformation in Brazil over the next few years.”

Recently, there has been a marked increase in Brazilian enterprises seeking ServiceNow partners that not only demonstrate a deep understanding of ServiceNow technologies but also have knowledge of business processes, the ISG report says. According to the report, these enterprises prefer providers that have already invested in industry-specific reference models and evaluation methodologies, data and benchmarking capabilities and that can point to verifiable platform results.

ServiceNow’s partners are responding by specializing in specific industry sectors, further enhancing their ability to provide customized solutions that meet the unique demands of each sector, the ISG report says. With this approach, known as business transformation management, service providers combine vertical-specific expertise with knowledge of platforms and advanced technologies, including GenAI, the report says.

"Enterprises need to be able to consolidate focused content and effectively use evolving information and knowledge bases,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Effectively leveraging industry knowledge to accelerate specific business solutions in a structured manner will be fundamental to the productivity of Brazilian enterprises.”

The report also examines how newer and more strategic functionalities on the ServiceNow platform, including those in non-IT workflows, are quickly becoming top priorities for enterprises in Brazil.

For more insights into the ServiceNow ecosystem challenges facing enterprises in Brazil, such as an increased emphasis on speed and a heightened focus on transformation, along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Alparservice, AOOP, Capgemini, Deloitte and Extreme Group as Leaders in all three quadrants, while The Cloud People and Wipro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Digisystem is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Cask and YSSY are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants each.

In the area of customer experience, KPMG is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among ServiceNow Ecosystem providers. KPMG earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from AOOP and Extreme Group.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

