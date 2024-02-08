GenAI is Redrawing Europe’s Intelligent Automation Map

Generative AI may not yet be able to live up to the hype, but rapid advancements in the technology are starting to reshape the European market for intelligent automation products and platforms, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation ? Platforms and Products report for Europe finds the buzz surrounding GenAI has increased enterprise demand for conversational AI products. But that has been balanced by a degree of caution around the risks and challenges of using large language models, the ISG report says.

"Automation providers need to penetrate the considerable hype surrounding GenAI,” said James Ewing, EMEA lead, ISG Automation. "They can help their clients understand the current limitations of large language models.”

The European landscape for intelligent automation products and platforms continues to evolve in technology complexity, business maturity and the sheer variety of use cases pursued by providers and enterprises, the ISG report says. For example, advancements in conversational AI promise dramatic improvements in the customer and employee experience. According to the report, one of the most intriguing aspects of conversational AI is the prospect of much more lifelike conversational experiences, where virtual bots can rapidly gauge a customer’s sentiment.

Yet the risks associated with GenAI remain, the ISG report says. Chief among them is hallucination, the tendency of probabilistic models to imagine information that is not true. According to the report, most leading intelligent automation providers can reduce but not eliminate this risk by employing a mix of their own proprietary NLP and natural-language understanding technologies, along with LLMs and guardrails around the use of external data sources.

"The European enterprise appetite for GenAI is definitely growing,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Europe’s rising labor and energy costs are driving the overall demand for automation.”

The report also examines how providers are using generative AI to help democratize process discovery.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation ? Platforms and Products report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 64 providers across three quadrants: Conversational AI Platforms, Intelligent Document Processing and Process Discovery and Mining.

The report names ABBYY and UiPath as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Amelia, Celonis, Cognigy, Creative Virtual, Kofax, Kore.ai, SAP Signavio and SS&C Blue Prism are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Apromore, Avaamo, DRUID, QPR Software and Straive are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

