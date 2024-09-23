|
23.09.2024 14:00:04
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
23 September 2024
Genel Energy plc
Changes to Director Responsibilities
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.6, Genel Energy plc (‘the Company’) announces that Canan Ediboğlu’s position as interim Senior Independent Director has been confirmed by the Board as permanent.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.1. Home Member State
|Sequence No.:
|348524
|EQS News ID:
|1993563
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
