Jetzt bei Plus500 die weltweit gefragtesten CFDs entdecken und unzählige Handelsmöglichkeiten nutzen!-w-
23.09.2024 14:00:04

Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Changes to Director Responsibilities

23-Sep-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST

23 September 2024

  

 

Genel Energy plc

  

Changes to Director Responsibilities

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.6, Genel Energy plc (‘the Company’) announces that Canan Ediboğlu’s position as interim Senior Independent Director has been confirmed by the Board as permanent.  

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State
Sequence No.: 348524
EQS News ID: 1993563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993563&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genel Energy Plc 0,86 -3,25% Genel Energy Plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Keine Entspannung zum Wochenstart: ATX schließt im Minus -- Deutscher Aktienmarkt beendet Handel höher -- Uneinheitlicher Handelsschluss in Fernost
ATX-Anleger zeigten sich zum Wochenauftakt in schlechter Stimmung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren derweil Gewinne zu sehen. An der Wall Street geht es leicht nach oben. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich zum Wochenstart Uneinigkeit.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen