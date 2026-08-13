Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
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13.08.2026 08:04:05
Genel Energy PLC: Operational Update
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Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
13 August 2026
Genel Energy plc
Operational Update
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes DNO’s announcement this morning, consistent with our comments at our half year results, reporting that drilling activities recommenced in April and production at the Tawke field restated on 28 June and at the Peshkabir field on 11 July.
DNO also comments:
• With contribution from new wells and absent adverse security developments, DNO expects production at Tawke license to stabilize at around pre-shutdown levels.
• While DNO continues to seek access to export markets or export prices, the Company is currently selling its entitlement oil at prices in the mid-to-upper USD 30s per barrel.
Genel continues to seek access to export markets or export prices, which would more than double the free cash flow generation from the Tawke PSC.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|439513
|EQS News ID:
|2382032
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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