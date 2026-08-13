Genel Energy Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

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13.08.2026 08:04:05

Genel Energy PLC: Operational Update

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Operational Update

13-Aug-2026 / 07:04 GMT/BST

13 August 2026

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Operational Update

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes DNO’s announcement this morning, consistent with our comments at our half year results, reporting that drilling activities recommenced in April and production at the Tawke field restated on 28 June and at the Peshkabir field on 11 July.

 

DNO also comments:

 With contribution from new wells and absent adverse security developments, DNO expects production at Tawke license to stabilize at around pre-shutdown levels.

 While DNO continues to seek access to export markets or export prices, the Company is currently selling its entitlement oil at prices in the mid-to-upper USD 30s per barrel.

 

Genel continues to seek access to export markets or export prices, which would more than double the free cash flow generation from the Tawke PSC.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 439513
EQS News ID: 2382032

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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