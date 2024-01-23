|
General Electric Co Q4 Income Retreats
(RTTNews) - General Electric Co (GE) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.59 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $1.03 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $19.42 billion from $16.83 billion last year.
General Electric Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.59 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $19.42 Bln vs. $16.83 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.65
