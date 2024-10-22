Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
22.10.2024 12:43:52

General Motors Company Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.029 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $3.038 billion, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.350 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $48.757 billion from $44.131 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.029 Bln. vs. $3.038 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $48.757 Bln vs. $44.131 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $10.4 - $11.1 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Motorsmehr Nachrichten