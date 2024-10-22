|
22.10.2024 12:43:52
General Motors Company Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $3.029 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $3.038 billion, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.350 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $48.757 billion from $44.131 billion last year.
General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $3.029 Bln. vs. $3.038 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $48.757 Bln vs. $44.131 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $10.4 - $11.1 Bln
