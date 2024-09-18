|
General Motors Opens Up Access To More Than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers For Its Customers
(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced Wednesday that it will open up access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers for its customers from today, with the use of a GM approved NACS DC adapter.
The move will help accelerate fast and convenient charging options for current and future EV drivers.
With the addition of the Tesla Supercharger Network, GM customers will have access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America.
GM approved NACS DC adapters will first be made available to customers in the United States, followed by availability for Canadian customers later this year.
To access the Tesla Supercharger Network, U.S. customers will be able to purchase a GM approved NACS DC adapter through GM vehicle brand mobile apps for an MSRP of $225. Customers will be able to also use the same apps to seamlessly locate available Tesla Superchargers, check station status, initiate a charge, and pay for charging sessions.
GM plans on leveraging multiple suppliers to produce approved NACS DC adapters. Each adapter has been developed to ensure customers can charge their GM EVs at chargers that utilize the North American Charging Standard.
