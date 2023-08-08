German Firms Scramble to Outwit Cybercriminals

Artificial intelligence is seen as both the culprit and the remedy for an expanding number of cyberattacks in Germany, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Germany finds that steadily more sophisticated, often AI-driven cyberattacks are causing considerable trouble for businesses in Germany that are seeking AI-based solutions to counter them. The challenges are especially acute among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the ISG report says.

"SMEs are a particularly attractive market segment for cybersecurity providers,” said Roger Albrecht, partner and co-lead of ISG Cybersecurity, based in Germany. "Those companies are often saddled with outdated security systems and are scrambling to upgrade them.”

The scarcity of qualified resources and the need for updated specialist knowledge are driving German companies to turn to managed security services, the ISG report says. Due to concerns about data protection, large and medium-sized customers alike prefer Security Operations Centers (SOCs) located in Germany. Although managed security services providers rely on AI and automation to combat cyberattacks, human expertise remains indispensable, ISG says.

As with AI, the human factor can be both a cure and a cause for cybersecurity woes. When it comes to increasing a company’s vulnerability to cyberattacks, users can be a major culprit with careless actions, such as falling victim to Trojan or phishing attacks, the ISG report says. That is why up-to-date cybersecurity equipment alone isn’t always sufficient. User training and consulting can also play an important role, ISG says.

Devious cybercriminals aren’t the only thing keeping German enterprises on their toes, ISG says. Legal regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU also require companies to implement stronger security measures. According to ISG’s report, complying with these regulations remains a major challenge, especially for medium-sized companies.

"Most companies realize this is a battle that they are unable to fight on their own,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They are turning to experienced providers that can offer proactive methods based on AI to safeguard against cyberthreats.”

The report also examines how organizations are using XDR solutions to better understand and contextualize information gathered from various security tools deployed in their IT infrastructure.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 107 providers across seven quadrants: Identity & Access Management (IAM), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention (DLP) & Data Security, Extended Detection & Response (XDR), Security Service Edge (SSE), Strategic Security Services, Technical Security Services and Managed Security Services – SOC.

The report names IBM as a Leader in six quadrants and Eviden (Atos) as a Leader in four quadrants. Accenture, Axians, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom and Microsoft are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Bechtle, Broadcom, CANCOM, Computacenter, Controlware, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks and Trend Micro are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cato Networks, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, DriveLock, DXC Technology, Fortinet, Fortra, GBS, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, Matrix42, Netskope, Okta, Orange Cyberdefense, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SentinelOne, TCS, Trellix, Versa Networks, Wipro and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, glueckkanja-gab, HPE (Aruba), Imprivata, Infosys, suresecure and Trellix are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Axians, CANCOM, Computacenter, Deutsche Telekom, DriveLock, suresecure and Syntax.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Cybersecurity - Solutions and Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

