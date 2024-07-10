German Firms See SD-WAN as Key to Safer Transformation

Enterprises in Germany are increasingly turning to SD-WAN solutions and services to improve overall operational flexibility and efficiency while minimizing security risks, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Germany finds a growing number of German enterprises recognize adopting software-defined (SD) networks as a prudent, cost-efficient strategy for leveraging the latest technologies while also ensuring enhanced security and business continuity. These networks have proven to efficiently assist with digital transformations by reducing complexity and facilitating risk-reduced migration to single or multicloud environments for enterprises, the ISG report says.

"Organizations in Germany are turning to experienced providers and advisors to support their adoption of SDN technologies,” said Andreas Fahr, partner and head of ISG DACH and Nordics. "Growth in this market is being driven by systems integrators and their partner networks who are competing with traditional network services providers, as well as increasing demand from small and mid-sized enterprises that are quickly embracing SD-WAN solutions.”

Enterprises in Germany are seeking to migrate their ICT and network operations to the cloud, while enhancing security in all touchpoint areas, the ISG report says. These enterprises are highly focused on incorporating advanced technologies into their corporate networks, while maintaining comprehensive advanced security measures from the core to the edge of their networks, the report says. Implementing SD-WAN can act as a steppingstone to the cloud and toward full cloud network adoption, ISG says.

According to the ISG report, the move to embrace SD-WAN technology is particularly notable in Germany’s powerful SME market. These small and mid-sized companies often have dispersed locations, branches, workforces and hybrid work models and must rely significantly on cloud-based collaboration solutions, the report says. Germany’s SMEs frequently turn to lower-cost SD-WAN solutions to connect to cloud and security providers, often via provider ecosystems, ISG says.

"SD networks are vital in ensuring a smooth and secure migration to single or multicloud environments,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "By leveraging SD-WAN, German enterprises can navigate cloud adoption complexities with ease, minimizing potential disruptions and ensuring a seamless transition.”

The report also examines how German enterprises are using SD networking to rapidly improve CX and UX in a bid to reduce staff churn and increase staff loyalty.

For more insights into the software-defined networking challenges facing enterprises in Germany, including strengthening network security and meeting growing CX expectations, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across four quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Edge Technologies and Services (including Private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The report names Deutsche Telekom, Orange Business and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants, while Accenture, CANCOM, Computacenter and Vodafone are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. BT, Colt, Extreme Networks, Tech Mahindra and Verizon Business are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Axians, GTT, Logicalis and Riedel Networks are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Logicalis is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while Axians is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Tech Mahindra is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services providers. Tech Mahindra earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from CANCOM, Computacenter, Deutsche Telekom, GTT and Logicalis.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

