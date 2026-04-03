GIBO Launches Multi-modal Workspace Engine For Video Editing

(RTTNews) - GIBO Holdings Ltd. (GIBO, GIBOW) on Friday announced the launch of its Multi-Modal Workspaces Engine as part of its GIBO Watch system.

The new feature enables users to integrate video clips, AI-generated voiceovers, and background music within a single editing environment.

The company said the platform is designed for short-form video production and aims to reduce workflow complexity by eliminating the need for multiple tools.

The platform combines editing, assembly, and finalization into a unified workflow.

The system also includes export and publishing tools to support multiple formats and faster content distribution.

GIBO Holdings closed trading 1.50% lesser at $1.3100 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock traded 1.53% higher at $1.3300.