GIBO a Aktie
WKN DE: A41285 / ISIN: KYG386171097
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03.04.2026 16:21:13
GIBO Launches Multi-modal Workspace Engine For Video Editing
(RTTNews) - GIBO Holdings Ltd. (GIBO, GIBOW) on Friday announced the launch of its Multi-Modal Workspaces Engine as part of its GIBO Watch system.
The new feature enables users to integrate video clips, AI-generated voiceovers, and background music within a single editing environment.
The company said the platform is designed for short-form video production and aims to reduce workflow complexity by eliminating the need for multiple tools.
The platform combines editing, assembly, and finalization into a unified workflow.
The system also includes export and publishing tools to support multiple formats and faster content distribution.
GIBO Holdings closed trading 1.50% lesser at $1.3100 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock traded 1.53% higher at $1.3300.
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