Gibraltar Industries Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gibraltar Industries Inc. (ROCK) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $32.2 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $30.7 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Gibraltar Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.4 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $353.0 million from $364.9 million last year.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $32.2 Mln. vs. $30.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $353.0 Mln vs. $364.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.57 - $4.82 Full year revenue guidance: $1.38bln - $1.42bln

