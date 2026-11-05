Gildan Activewear Aktie

Gildan Activewear ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915121 / ISIN: CA3759161035

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05.11.2026 12:46:53

Gildan Activewear Slashes FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, basic apparel maker Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) slashed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance range for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share on net sales between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.65 to $4.75 per share on net sales between $6.0 billion and $6.2 billion.

The company noted that the guidance reflects continuing operations and as such excludes the contribution from the HAA operations which are reported as discontinued operations. The HAA sale was completed on October 26, 2026.

It also assumes continued successful execution on the HanesBrands integration plan, including the realization of the anticipated benefits from actions already undertaken as well as future integration actions.

The company added that integration initiatives are progressing as expected with the vast majority of synergy-capture initiatives planned for 2026 already implemented and well on pace to realize approximately $100 million in synergies in 2026 and continues to expect approximately $250 million of annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of 2028.

The company's Board of Directors also approved a new normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to repurchase up to 5% of issued and outstanding common shares.

Given the rapid change in macroeconomic conditions since the Company reported its second quarter results on July 30, 2026 and the resulting impact on demand, the Company believes it is prudent to withdraw its previously communicated objectives for the 2026-2028 period.

The Company believes that the underlying strength and long-term prospects of the business remain strong and it expects to provide an updated long-term outlook at an Investor Day which it intends to hold in the spring of 2027.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, GIL is trading on the NYSE at $43.24, down $0.03 or 0.06 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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