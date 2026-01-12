Gitla a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5G2 / ISIN: US37637K1088
12.01.2026 19:47:47
GitLab Appoints Siva Padisetty As CTO
(RTTNews) - GitLab Inc. (GTLB) announced on Monday that Siva Padisetty will be stepping in as Chief Technology Officer, starting January 15, 2026.
He takes over from Sabrina Farmer, who is leaving the role but will stay on as an advisor until January 31, 2026, to help with the transition.
Padisetty comes with over 20 years of experience in building and scaling large distributed systems. He's held senior leadership positions at companies like New Relic, AWS, and Microsoft. Most recently, he was the CTO at New Relic.
GTLB is currently trading at $35.51, up $0.12 or 0.34 percent on the Nasdaq.
