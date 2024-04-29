Give the Mothers in Your Life the Gift of Peace of Mind with Arlo



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2024 - To look for a thoughtful Mother's Day gift, look no further than Arlo's smart home security solutions to give mothers the peace of mind they deserve.Offering a diverse portfolio of award-winning home security solutions – from the best-in-class Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera to the newly released Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera – Arlo will be the second pair of eyes to help busy moms keep an eye on their homes and loved ones at all times.The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera is Arlo's most advanced security camera, offering best-in-class features along with an enhanced user experience and added flexibility. It comes with cutting-edgeanandto give you a crystal-clearview of your property day or night. The Arlo Ultra 2 4K Security Camera can be placed anywhere that needs the biggest, best view, be it indoor or outdoor, thanks to its, a, andLooking for a capable camera that can provide both outdoor and indoor surveillance? The Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera – the latest edition in Arlo's ever-popular Pro series – is just what you need! Featuring cutting-edge capabilities such as, a, anand, this versatile security camera will give you absolute peace of mind wherever you are. A successor of the award-winning Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 5S takes it to the next level withsupport with 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz connections, and up toThe new generation of the Arlo Essential Indoor 2K Security Camera is the ideal monitoring solution for any room inside the house, connecting directly to Wi-Fi to deliverwith a. Even at night, you can rest easy knowing the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera captures video with Night Vision that turns on automatically once it's dark. The capable camera also comes withthat sends alerts directly to your phone, andthat enables. Having privacy concerns over having a security camera indoor? You can easily activate theto cover the camera lens whenever you want to stop recording.For more information on Arlo products, please visit https://kaira.arlostore.sg/ Hashtag: #Arlo The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Arlo Technologies, Inc. Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and 4G LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.



With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn't monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for useraimeephan data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.



