Marvell Technology Group Aktie

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WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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17.09.2026 14:59:59

GlobalFoundries, Marvell Expand Partnership For Next-Gen Optical Connectivity

(RTTNews) - GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS), a semiconductor manufacturer, and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), a data infrastructure semiconductor company, on Thursday announced an expanded multi-year agreement to increase capacity for GlobalFoundries' silicon germanium (SiGe) technology at its Burlington, Vermont, facility.

The additional capacity will support growing demand for SiGe technology used in next-generation optical connectivity products, including pluggable optical transceivers, near-packaged optics (NPO) and co-packaged optics (CPO).

GlobalFoundries' SiGe technology supports 200G-per-lane optical connectivity and is designed to support higher-speed technologies as demand for bandwidth in artificial intelligence and cloud data centers grows.

The agreement builds on more than a decade of collaboration between the companies. GlobalFoundries said it will continue investing in its SiGe technology and manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and other markets.

GlobalFoundries shares were up more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $43.03 on Wednesday, while Marvell Technology shares rose about 4% from Wednesday's close of $229.71.

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GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC 39,77 6,08% GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC

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