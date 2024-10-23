23.10.2024 22:20:51

Globe Life Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $302.99 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $257.08 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $307.86 million or $3.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.455 billion from $1.384 billion last year.

Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $302.99 Mln. vs. $257.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.44 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.455 Bln vs. $1.384 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Globe Life Incmehr Nachrichten