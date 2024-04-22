Golub Capital To Post Record Q2 Adj. Net Investment Income Per Share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) reported estimated financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2024. Earnings per share is projected in a range of $0.53 to $0.57, while adjusted earnings per share is also expected in the range of $0.53 to $0.57. Adjusted net investment income per share is anticipated in the range of $0.50 to $0.52. The company is estimating a net asset value per share between $15.10 and $15.14 as of March 31, 2024.

"Record adjusted net investment income per share reflected both continued strong operating performance and the impact of the previously announced unilateral waiver to reduce the incentive fee rate that took effect on January 1, 2024," said CEO David Golub.

On April 19, 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.39 per share, which is payable on June 21, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2024.

