Google Cloud Fuels Diverse Asia Pacific Digital Initiatives

Enterprises in Asia Pacific are beginning to adopt services from Google Cloud and its partner ecosystem to support a growing number of digital transformation initiatives, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Asia Pacific finds that companies in the region (which for this report covers Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India) are quickly embracing digitalization through cloud adoption and data modernization. Google Cloud has become a leading force in these trends, especially in the retail, finance and healthcare industries, often due to its strong partner ecosystem and advanced AI tools.

"Enterprises in Asia Pacific are becoming more competitive and resilient by migrating applications and data to the cloud,” said Michael Gale, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific. "Google Cloud services have significantly enhanced cloud data management at these companies.”

Cloud adoption is at different stages across this diverse region, with mature markets such as Australia, Singapore and Japan rolling out AI and advanced analytics while companies in emerging markets begin digital transformations and seek scalable IT solutions, the report says. But hybrid and multi-cloud strategies and edge computing are gaining traction as overall trends. Google is meeting these demands with a multifaceted approach and plans to establish new cloud regions in New Zealand, Malaysia and Thailand.

As governments in Asia Pacific tighten data sovereignty and compliance rules, enterprises seek cloud services specific to the region, the report says. Providers are meeting their needs with security architectures, encryption standards and compliance frameworks that align with local standards, building on Google Cloud’s regional data centers.

Generative AI (GenAI) is going from theory to reality in Asia Pacific, changing how some industries operate, ISG says. Businesses are exploring uses in content creation, design automation and personalized customer experience. The democratization of AI development, enabled in part by Google Cloud tools such as GenAI Studio, lets companies take advantage of AI even if they have limited expertise. Applications include better fraud detection by financial institutions, more efficient networks in telecommunications and inventory and price optimization in retail.

The high concentration of AI and ML startups in the region, especially in India, benefits enterprises that need to modernize their data management, the report says.

"Startups are working closely with Google Cloud and enterprise customers to solve data-specific challenges,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Asia Pacific is a good place to be for AI and ML innovation.”

The report also examines other Google Cloud trends in Asia Pacific, including the growing use of Google Cloud tools to easily generate cross-cloud insights and the influence of Google’s distinct approach to gain control over AI-generated content.

For more insights into cloud challenges facing Asia Pacific enterprises, including the complexity of cloud migration and the need for cost optimization, plus ISG’s advice for overcoming these issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Asia Pacific evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names Infosys and Persistent Systems as Leaders in four quadrants each and Capgemini and LTIMindtree as Leaders in three quadrants each. Genpact and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cloud4C, Eviden (Atos), Kasna/Mantel Group, Quantiphi and Rackspace Technology are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Eviden (Atos) is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. NCS Group is named as a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Quantiphi.

In the area of customer experience, Genpact is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Google Cloud ecosystem providers. Genpact earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Asia Pacific is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

