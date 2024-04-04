04.04.2024 22:40:16

Google Might Charge Users For AI-Powered Search

(RTTNews) - Alphabet, Inc.'s (GOOG) Google is reportedly planning to start charging for AI-enhanced search features, in order to cover expenses incurred in providing the service.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Google proposes to offer new search features to its premium subscribers, who will be able to converse with the company's generative AI in a way similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The alleged proposal marks the first time the tech giant has charged for any of its core products, most of which are available for free and funded by Google's advertising revenue.

The company reported revenue of $175 billion from search and related ads last year, but the launch of ChatGPT has posed a threat to Google by providing quick answers to users instead of a traditional search engine's list of answers.

Google started developing the "Search Generative Experience" including a feature called "AI-powered snapshot" in May last year, to present detailed responses to user's queries along with additional links and advertisements.

Responding to the report, the California-based company said that it was "not working or considering" an ad-free search experience but it would continue to "build new premium capabilities and services to enhance subscription offerings across Google". It maintained, "We don't have anything to announce right now."

