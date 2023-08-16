|Bewertungsverluste
|
16.08.2023 09:21:00
Grand City Properties-Aktie gefragt: Grand City Properties erwartet mehr operativen Gewinn für das laufende Jahr
Für den operativen Gewinn (FFO1) im laufenden Jahr wird das Unternehmen allerdings zuversichtlicher. Unternehmenschef Refael Zamir peilt 2023 nun einen operativen Gewinn von 175 bis 185 Millionen Euro an. Zuvor hatte er bestenfalls 180 Millionen Euro anvisiert, nach 192 Millionen Euro im Vorjahr. Im ersten Halbjahr ging das operative Ergebnis im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum um drei Prozent auf 94 Millionen Euro zurück, wie das im SDAX notierte Unternehmen am Mittwoch in Luxemburg weiter mitteilte. Unter dem Strich machte der Immobilienkonzern wegen einer niedrigeren Neubewertung des Immobilienbestands einen Verlust von fast 402 Millionen Euro. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte Grand City Properties noch einen Gewinn von knapp 234 Millionen Euro ausgewiesen. Die Mieterlöse stiegen hingegen in den ersten sechs Monaten um fünf Prozent auf rund 204 Millionen Euro.
Die Grand City Properties-Aktie notiert im XETRA-Handel zeitweise 1,72 Prozent im Plus bei 7,40 Euro.
/mne/mis
LUXEMBURG (dpa-AFX)
