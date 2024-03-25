LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,00 auf 8,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Analyst Paul May sieht die deutsche Wohnimmobilienbranche laut einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie weiter skeptisch. Grand City habe zwar eine vergleichsweise attraktive AFFO-Rendite (Adjusted Funds From Operations). Dem stehe aber eine recht hohe Verschuldungsquote gegenüber. Zudem scheine Aroundtown zu agieren, als ob Grand City ihr zu 100 Prozent gehöre, obwohl es nur rund 60 Prozent seien./ag/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2024 / 19:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.03.2024 / 04:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.