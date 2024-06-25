Granite Announces Bridge Replacement Project in Everett, Washington

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $25 million contract by the City of Everett to remove and replace the Edgewater Creek Bridge. The project will be funded by federal grants and local funds, and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

Project scope includes the removal of the existing bridge, originally built in 1946, and the construction of a new bridge over the Edgewater Creek Basin. The project presents engineering challenges due to the steep and unstable soils of the ravine. To overcome these, a trestle will be constructed to facilitate access for the work.

The project site is located within 7 miles of Granite’s regional office, furthering its relationship with the City of Everett. This project provides a robust backlog for the region over the next year and a half. Granite’s Smith Island Facility will supply 1,610 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA), and its Granite Falls Aggregate Plant will supply 4,685 tons of aggregates.

"This is an important structure for the City of Everett because of how it connects the community and the fact that it's seismically vulnerable,” said Mike Stein, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "This project showcases our innovative engineering solutions and our commitment to the City of Everett and the communities we serve,” he continued.

Construction is expected to begin November 2024 and be completed in January 2026.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625552699/en/