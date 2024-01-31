Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, before market opens on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-877-328-5503; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5472. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite’s Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through February 29, 2024, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 3276603; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

