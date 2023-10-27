Granite Construction to Participate in Investor Conferences

Granite (NYSE: GVA) is pleased to announce its participation in a series of upcoming investor events where senior management will meet with investors. Management will use a presentation during meetings that will be posted to our website before market on November 10, 2023.

The events are scheduled as follows:

1. 2023 NYSE Virtual Investor Access Program for Industrials • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 2. UBS Industrials Summit • Date: Wednesday, November 29 – Thursday, November 30, 2023 • Location: Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa 3. Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference • Date: Wednesday, December 6 – Thursday, December 7, 2023 • Location: Wolfe Research’s NYC Offices

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

