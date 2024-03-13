Granite Earns its Fourth Consecutive Early Talent Award from Handshake

Granite (NYSE:GVA) continues to shine in talent engagement. For the fourth consecutive year, the company has secured Handshake’s Early Talent Award (ETA). This annual award celebrates the best employers for people starting their careers, and Granite is one of a select group in its industry to be recognized (out of 900,000+ employers using Handshake).

The ETAs are awarded to employers that demonstrate brand resonance, engage effectively (measured by unique clicks per distinct message recipient), actively participate in events (such as career fairs and event registrations), and maintain strong relationships with students through reciprocal messaging. These criteria underscore the evolving landscape of talent acquisition, emphasizing the importance of companies fully engaging with early talent to secure future industry leaders.

Jessica Somers, Granite’s Director of Talent Acquisition, expressed the company’s commitment to early talent. She stated, "We’re excited to celebrate this award and to continue nurturing a program that early talent finds engaging and best-in-class. This award symbolizes our commitment to those launching their careers.”

"It’s truly exciting to receive Handshake’s recognition for the fourth consecutive year,” added Tim Gruber, Granite SVP of Human Resources. "Our team’s exceptional efforts in college recruitment have created a best-in-class program, fostering a more diverse, inclusive, and talented workforce.”

Granite’s dedication to identifying and developing talent remains unwavering, and this award reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of the construction industry. Visit Handshake for more information about the ETAs and the 2024 winners: https://joinhandshake.com/early-talent-awards/

About Handshake

Handshake’s mission is to democratize access to opportunity, and Handshake is the best place to start or accelerate a career—no connections, experience, or luck required. Our community includes 15M+ students and young alumni from 1,500+ educational institutions, including four-year colleges, community colleges, boot camps, and 300+ minority-serving institutions. We connect emerging talent with 900K+ employers—from Fortune 500 companies to thousands of public-school districts, healthcare systems, nonprofits, and more.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

